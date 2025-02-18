Texas A&M's Buzz Williams Delivers Major Praise to Mississippi State Head Coach
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams made it very clear in his most recent press conference that he has nothing but respect for Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans.
Williams' No. 7 Aggies will face off against Jans' Bulldogs Tuesday night in Starkville, and according to Williams, the team will have business to handle on both sides of the court when it comes to Jans' coaching style.
"He's (Jans) the most under heralded head coach in the country, period. On both sides of the ball," Williams said Monday afternoon. "I know that a lot has been said about how he plays defensively, but I tell him this every time I see him, I say 'you're the most under heralded, undervalued coach in the country.' Not in the SEC, not when he was at New Mexico State, not when he was at Bowling Green, not when he was with Chipola. He can really coach on both sides and he utilizes his personnel well."
Also, like Michael Earley does with his baseball crew, Williams chooses not to get caught up in rankings or projected success that the team may have.
"Obviously, I'm aware of playing in the NCAA Tournament and all those things, but if you're not careful, all of the things that you've worked to get to this point, you lose some of that if you can't be tough enough to do your job," Williams said.
The No. 7 Aggies and the No. 21 Bulldogs tip-off from Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
