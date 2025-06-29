Texas A&M Guard Signs NBA Summer League Deal
The 2025 NBA Draft is officially in the books. Even though no Texas A&M players were selected, two Aggies are getting their shot at making an NBA roster this summer.
Aggies all-time leading scorer Wade Taylor IV inked a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week, becoming the first to do so this draft cycle. On Saturday, former A&M guard Zhuric Phelps signed a summer league contract with the Dallas Mavericks, WT Bball Scouting reported on X. WT Bball Scouting has been closely involved with Phelps through his entire collegiate career.
Phelps’ first game with the Mavericks will be on July 10, when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas.
Inside Zhuric Phelps’ Journey to Texas A&M and Beyond
Coming out of Duncanville High School, Phelps was no stranger to success on the basketball court. By the time he graduated, he was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Texas, won a state championship, was ranked No. 2 in the state by Texas Basketball Review, and earned a four-star rating.
Coming off of his red-hot senior season at Duncanville, Phelps prepared for collegiate basketball and the move right down the road. Phelps enrolled at SMU and represented his hometown of the Dallas Metroplex. In his three seasons as an SMU Mustang, Phelps made quite a name for himself. He averaged 12 points per game, 2.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds over the course of his time there. His most productive season came in his sophomore campaign, where he averaged 17.4 points per outing. Phelps actually declared for the NBA Draft following that season, but later withdrew and opted for another season at SMU.
After the conclusion of his junior season, Phelps entered the transfer portal. After conversations with then-coach Buzz Williams, Phelps made Aggieland his new home for his final season of collegiate basketball. Phelps immediately made an impact with the Aggies. In his lone season with the squad, he ranked second in points and assists, and led the team with 58 steals. He averaged 13.6 points per game, 2.3 assists and five rebounds.
The most memorable moment in Phelps’ A&M career was when he led the team’s efforts against then-No. 17 Oklahoma on the road. He scored a career high 34 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer. Phelps also earned high praise after his 18-point A&M debut against East Texas A&M.
(Zhuric Phelps) is one of the best ball-handling and playmaking guards I have played with.”- Former Texas A&M guard Manny Obasecki