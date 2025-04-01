Texas A&M Guard Makes Major Decision On Future
With Texas A&M basketball coach Buzz Williams rumored to be interested in the head coach position at Maryland, redshirt sophomore guard Jaelyn Lee confirmed he has entered the transfer portal via X on Monday.
The Paris, Texas native appeared in 15 games over his two seasons with the Maroon and White. In his career, Lee recorded 12 points, nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and has shot 80% from the free throw line in just 45 total minutes.
Given his lack of production at the collegiate level, Lee will likely garner looks from smaller programs where he can compete for a larger role.
As a four-year letter-winner at Paris High School, Lee built an impressive resume. The 6-foot-8 guard earned district MVP honors his senior and junior years, on top of an offensive player of the year nod his sophomore season and newcomer of the year honors for his freshman campaign.
Lee joined the Aggies as a walk-on and earned his scholarship halfway through last season.
“He's never been late,” Williams said about Lee. “He's never missed a session of anything we've done in the film room, in the weight room. He's right on track to where he's supposed to be and ahead academically. Have great admiration and respect for his mom and his grandmother. To be in your sixth semester of doing this and you know that you're not going to play significant minutes, I think that takes a special heart."
Lee becomes the second Aggie to throw his name in the portal hat, joining freshman forward Rob Dockery. Between the transfers and graduating seniors, A&M will be losing 10 players for 2025-2026. Many of their losses were key contributors, including the program’s all-time leading scorer, graduate G Wade Taylor IV.
The portal window will close on April 22, with over 1,000 players already seeking new opportunities since it opened on March 24. A&M will need to hit the portal hard to replace the pieces it has lost.