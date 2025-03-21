Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV Praises 'Phenomenal' Impact of Pharrel Payne
Many believed that the No. 4-seeded Texas A&M Aggies would be the victims of an upset at the hands of the No. 13-seeded Yale Bulldogs Thursday night in the opening round of 64 in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
However, thanks to a dominant double-double performance from Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne, those beliefs were quickly put to rest, as the Aggies took down their opposition from the Ivy League 80-71 in Denver Thursday night.
Payne, a transfer from the University of Minnesota, put up 25 points and 10 rebounds in the Aggie win, while grabbing five of the team's 10 offensive rebounds that they have come to be known for as of late.
And point guard Wade Taylor IV couldn't be happier to have his big man on his team.
"Man, Pharrel is phenomenal. I remember when he got in the portal, and I was like 'man, he's really good,'" Taylor IV said during the team's postgame press conference. "I remember sitting in the coach's office watching his clips and I sent him a text immediately saying 'we need you.' Ever since then, since he's been on campus he's been outstanding. I'm proud to say he's my big man and played phenomenal tonight, but that's just a testament to what he's done all year, he's been consistent all year and we're happy he's on our team."
When asked about his mindset coming into the contest, Payne pointed to a mindset of aggression, and getting shots that were close to the hoop.
"I would say my mindset before was to just be aggressive," Payne said during the conference. "I think my inside game was working for me all night."
To say it was working is probably an understatement. Payne attempted 12 shots on the night, and 10 of them found the bottom of the net. He added on five free throws to get to 25 points on the night.
Payne was also questioned about what made him don the Maroon and White after being in Minnesota, which is where he gave credit to head coach Buzz Williams.
"On the first day, when coaches were able to come out and see players, coach Buzz was the first person to come see me," Payne said. "And when he told me what they were doing over there at Texas A&M, I wanted to join."
The Aggies will take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Round of 32 Saturday afternoon at 4:15 p.m.
