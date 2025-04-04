Pair of Texas A&M Transfers Following Buzz Williams To Maryland
Buzz Williams isn't the only Texas A&M personnel from the 2024-25 season heading northeast to the Maryland Terrapins.
Former Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne, who just announced Wednesday that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, posted on Instagram that he would be transferring to the Maryland Terrapins, reuniting him with head coach Buzz Williams, who just took the job this past Tuesday.
The Aggies will continue a coaching search while Williams constructs his new team in College Park.
Take a look at Payne's announcement:
This most likely doesn't come as a surprise to most Texas A&M fans, nor should the fact that Payne is not the only Aggie following Williams to the Terrapins.
The very first comment on Payne's post comes from Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington, who simply replied "I'm (on the) way," implying that he's also headed to Maryland.
Washington, like Payne, also entered the transfer portal with a "do not contact" tag, which led many to believe that the duo would be reuniting with their former head coach before long.
And now, here we are.
Friday afternoon, it was announced that Washington had officially transferred to the University of Maryland.
Payne was a crucial part of the Aggies' success with offensive rebounding along with Henry Coleman III that led the team to victory many times throughout the 2025 season.
The big man averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds during his sole year in College Station, having come over from the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He led the Aggies in scoring in both games of the NCAA Tournament they were in this year, with 25 against the Yale Bulldogs and 26 against the Michigan Wolverines.
Solomon Washington, or "Solo," didn't start as many games for Buzz Williams as Payne did but still played a vital role in the team's success as well, averaging 4.7 points and also 5.1 rebounds.
And now we await to see the impact they will have with Terrapins as they are reunited with Buzz Williams, while the hole for the Aggies gets deeper and deeper as the offseason moves along.