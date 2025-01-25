Texas A&M Aggies Blow Huge Lead in Disastrous Loss to Texas Longhorns
The Texas A&M Aggies are back in the loss column, following a disastrous 70-69 loss in Austin to the Texas Longhorns, dropping them 15-5 overall and 4-3 in SEC play.
Things started off in a great way for the Aggies, who held a 22-point lead with 17:07 to go in the game.
However, things quickly fell apart after that, with the Longhorns storming back and outscoring A&M 41-18 over the final 17 minutes of regulation, culimating in a Tramon Mark game-winning layup with three seconds to go.
Aggies star Wade Taylor did have a good look at a final shot as time expired, but unfortunately for Texas A&M, the attempt bounced off the front of the rim, giving the Horns the win.
It was the largest blown lead for the Aggies under Buzz Williams, and the biggest comeback for the Longhorns in 15 years.
For the game, the Aggies hit 42.2 percent of their shots from the field and 52.2 percent from three, while only hitting three of their eight free throw attempts. Taylor led the team with 15 points to go along with three assists and three steals, while Manny Obaseki was te only other Aggie in double figures with 13 points.
On the other end the Longhorns hit 46.2 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, while converting on 14 of 17 free throw attempts. Freshman phenom Tre Johnson led the way with 30 points for Texas, while Mark, who it the game-winner, added 11 points. Forward Kadin Shedrick also added nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Following the loss, the Aggies will return home and turn their attention to the Oklahoma Sooners, who come to town on January 28.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 4-Star PF Sets First Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Where Does Johnny Manziel's Heisman Season Rank Amongst The All-Time Greats?
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies CB Commits to Fourth Team in Four Years
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Impress 5-Star OT on Visit