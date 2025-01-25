All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Blow Huge Lead in Disastrous Loss to Texas Longhorns

The Texas A&M Aggies collapsed in a major way against their arch-rival Texas Longhorns on Saturday

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies forward Pharrel Payne (21) looks to pass the ball while defended by Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) during the first half at Moody Center.
Texas A&M Aggies forward Pharrel Payne (21) looks to pass the ball while defended by Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) during the first half at Moody Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are back in the loss column, following a disastrous 70-69 loss in Austin to the Texas Longhorns, dropping them 15-5 overall and 4-3 in SEC play.

Things started off in a great way for the Aggies, who held a 22-point lead with 17:07 to go in the game.

However, things quickly fell apart after that, with the Longhorns storming back and outscoring A&M 41-18 over the final 17 minutes of regulation, culimating in a Tramon Mark game-winning layup with three seconds to go.

Aggies star Wade Taylor did have a good look at a final shot as time expired, but unfortunately for Texas A&M, the attempt bounced off the front of the rim, giving the Horns the win.

It was the largest blown lead for the Aggies under Buzz Williams, and the biggest comeback for the Longhorns in 15 years.

exas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) drives to the basket during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggie
Jan 25, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) drives to the basket during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

For the game, the Aggies hit 42.2 percent of their shots from the field and 52.2 percent from three, while only hitting three of their eight free throw attempts. Taylor led the team with 15 points to go along with three assists and three steals, while Manny Obaseki was te only other Aggie in double figures with 13 points.

On the other end the Longhorns hit 46.2 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, while converting on 14 of 17 free throw attempts. Freshman phenom Tre Johnson led the way with 30 points for Texas, while Mark, who it the game-winner, added 11 points. Forward Kadin Shedrick also added nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Following the loss, the Aggies will return home and turn their attention to the Oklahoma Sooners, who come to town on January 28.

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

