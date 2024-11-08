Texas A&M Aggies' Pharrel Payne 'Gets Us Over The Hump' Says Wade Taylor IV
The Texas A&M Aggies lost their season opener on the road to the UCF Knights Monday but there's still plenty for the team to feel positive about as they work their way through non-conference play.
Texas A&M transfer forward Pharrel Payne is one of the reasons why. After arriving from Minnesota this offseason, he has already left an impactful impression on his new teammates, so much so that Aggies star guard Wade Taylor IV thinks Payne could be the player that helps bring A&M to championship-level heights.
“I think Pharrel brings that piece that gets us over the hump,” Taylor said, per TexAgs. “I’m excited for Pharrel. I’m so thankful he came.”
In the loss to UCF, Payne finished with a team-high 15 points go along with six rebounds, one block and one steal.
Last season at Minnesota, Payne started 19 of 32 games while averaging 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. He had a season-high 21 points and 11 rebound in a win over Rutgers on Feb. 18.
"If he can have a presence for us at the rim, defensively, and (make opponents) commit a second defender, offensively, the way he was (vs. UCF), that should allow our perimeter to have more creases to drive and more of a long close-out to shoot from, which is good,” Williams said, per TexAgs. “In addition, it’s been a while since we’ve had somebody to score in the paint.”
The Aggies will face off against East Texas A&M at Reed Area on Friday night at 7 p.m. CT.
