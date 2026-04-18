This Player Remains Available For Texas A&M In Transfer Portal

The phone line might be really busy in the next couple of days.

Recently, Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports reported that Louisiana Tech transfer AJ Bates was in contact with Texas A&M basketball. Still, numerous other schools were also in contact with him, so there is competition for his services.

The Aggies head coach, Bucky McMillan, will do his best to convince the 2026 Honorable Mention All-CUSA to play in Aggieland, but will he be able to persuade him that ‘Bucky Ball’ is the right system for him to play in?

After two seasons under Louisiana Tech head coach Talvin Hester, the Houston native averaged 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists last season and, without a doubt, grew as a player in his sophomore season. Does it make sense to bring him in, and what would make it an attractive destination?

Skillset and Career

Louisiana Tech transfer AJ Bates has heard from the following schools since entering the portal:



UCLA, Texas A&M, Ohio, Richmond, Temple, Texas State, & UTEP.



The 6-foot-3 point guard finished top 25 in the country in assists per game.



𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗘 https://t.co/1KlmH47ZVa pic.twitter.com/O2VFyrogRm — Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) April 13, 2026

Going into the decision for the 6-foot-3 star’s decision, he is going to put into consideration what system fits him the most and how he can display his skills to scouts the best that would want to draft him later on in the NBA Draft.

Right now, if he is factoring in his field of expertise, he would have to take into account his ability to control the game, whether it's fast-paced or slow-paced. But the Aggies prefer to go uptempo and get a shot up in the first 10 seconds, if possible. Bates is one of those players who doesn't let anyone control his style of play, as he focuses on accuracy and consistency.

A&M is known to value guys like that who take care of the basketball and make the right plays in the right circumstances. McMillan likes players who do not turn the ball over and can rack up assists. Bates is perfect for the job in College Station, as the program was one of the top teams in assists and would only flourish further if he were to bring his composure and passing abilities to College Station.

Not only does his assist numbers stick out, but his perimeter shooting and finishing at the rim make him an attractive prospect to bring in that would thrive if he were able to work with the forwards Mackenzie Mgbako and Zach Clemence along with one of the hottest players no longer on the market, PJ Haggerty who has proven to be a team player that has brought out the best in his teammates.

From the field, the guard shot 37 percent and went 78.3 percent from the line, which was a big jumper from his freshman season. Beyond the arc, he was a 27 percent shooter and would fill the hole needed in a culture that lost two high-caliber players to the portal.

With the physicality and fearless mentality that Bates brings on the defensive side of things, it could also be a major need and steal for A&M to bring him in to help in the half-court and full court press that McMillan likes to apply to opponents and his instincts to swipe at the basketball and constantly be ready to stay on the floor is exactly what is needed.

He would be a great replacement for what former guard Rylan Griffen did this past season and would replicate the attack mode and tenacious attitude that were reminiscent of him after only one season with the program. Bates even had a career-high six steals in a single game, a performance that could carry over to a team that would love to see him join.

It’s just a matter of deciding whether College Station is the place he wants to play at with a program that values grit, toughness, and fearlessness. All the things that Bates exhibits.