3 Bold Predictions for Texas A&M vs. Missouri
Last season, when Texas A&M hosted Missouri, things didn’t go right for one side, and it wasn’t the team wearing the Maroon and White.
Perhaps when the Tigers host at their place this time, the opposite could occur?
It’s not likely, given the terrific season the Aggies have had with a Heisman-caliber quarterback who has led his team to an undefeated season, and is looking to also punch a ticket to the SEC Championship Game for the first time since joining the conference.
The college football world gets to find out at 2:30 p.m. on ABC when A&M hunts for its ninth win of the campaign and Missouri hopes to keep playoff hopes alive. With that in mind, these are three guesses about how the game unfolds.
Mario Craver Gets Two Touchdowns
In the previous five games, wide receiver Mario Craver hasn’t gotten a touchdown, so his time is coming. In his first three games, Craver was electric, scoring two in the first game against UTSA and then one against Utah State, followed by another against Notre Dame. A&M could use him punching it into the endzone. It might sound like a weird prediction, but it happens.
Against LSU and Arkansas, which were the most recent opponents the Aggies have faced, Craver hasn’t been as productive, hauling in fewer than five receptions in both games, as well as registering fewer than 50 yards in both. That changes against Missouri. Quarterback Marcel Reed shows off his magic tricks and utilizes one of his favorite targets for a huge day.
Marcel Reed Tosses 4 Touchdowns
At Kye Field in the home opener, Reed threw four touchdowns, which was his season-high. Since that UTSA game, he has gotten close twice to doing it again, with three clutch touchdown passes in the game at Arkansas and in the game against Utah State.
Playing in a hostile environment will be what might rattle Reed, but it hasn’t in any other environment he has played in this season. In fact, he enjoys playing on the road. Defeating LSU in Death Valley was a tall task, but Reed made it happen. He also made it happen in the Notre Dame game that everyone had circled on their calendar.
With a handful of weapons that the Nashville, Tennessee, native has at his side, the quarterback knows he has several playmakers who will do anything to help Reed out. The tight end group has been dangerous in the red zone.
The receivers have been great in the screen game, and the offensive line has provided a ton of protection, allowing the eye discipline and arm talent to do their thing. Expect wide receiver KC Concepcion to have his name called a bunch, with a few tight ends getting in on the action like Nate Boerkircher and Theo Melin-Ohrstrom.
Jamarion Morrow Has Two Touchdowns
Running back Jamarion Morrow spoke to the media this week, prefacing that he will be ready when needed. One of the coaches who has done a tremendous job of training him correctly is Trooper Taylor, who is well respected, as evidenced by the numerous public comments from the team.
Yes, Morrow is a freshman, and that might be worrisome for Aggie fans to see him as the primary recipient of the handoffs throughout the game against a tough and physical defense. Every time he’s gotten his name called, he has risen to the occasion, and Elko & Co. are going to rely on him to do that on this road trip.
On the season, the Memphis, Tennessee, native has only 19 carries for 109 yards with one touchdown. With starting running back Le'Veon Moss out for an unspecified timeline for return, someone in the room has to step up and find those open holes. That man is Morrow. He is a speedster who has the goods to compete against any SEC defense, and he gets his moment to shine Saturday afternoon.