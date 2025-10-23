3 Bold Predictions For When LSU hosts Texas A&M
History tells us Texas A&M doesn’t play well when it travels to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on LSU. In fact, the last time A&M won a game was in 1994.
Unbelievable.
Is this the year the curse breaks? Coach Mike Elko has led his program to its first 7-0 start since 1994. Could that be a coincidence?
Guess everyone will find out Saturday night when the No. 3 Aggies finally get to take on the No. 20 Tigers. These are the boldest and best predictions that could happen this weekend in a ruckus environment that hasn’t been friendly in years past.
LSU Leads At Halftime, A&M Makes Proper Adjustments
One year ago, the college football world witnessed No. 14 A&M play No. 8 LSU at Kyle Field in a blackout game for the first time in a long time.
Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier made public comments about how Kyle Field was loud, but it wasn’t Death Valley. Boy, did that fuel the sideline with energy to get the 12th Man going and make it feel like a homefield advantage. Turns out those comments weren't thoughtful on the part of Nussmeier, as it came back to bite him in the rear.
In that game, Marcel Reed also made his name known after replacing former A&M QB Conner Weigman, who entered the transfer portal and now plays at Houston. Elko elected to make the change due to several factors, but primarily because of the lack of momentum created in that first half when A&M was trailing.
The same thing happens in front of 100,000 fans at Tiger Stadium, where LSU grabs a commanding lead at halftime. However, history repeats itself as Elko proves to the world his team is for real. A&M’s defense gets in the head of LSU’s offensive line and creates way too much pressure upfront, sacking Nussmeier at least three times.
A&M Secondary Struggles, Addresses Mistakes
When SEC play began for the Aggies, the defense was lights out, shutting down high-powered offenses with several playmakers expected to cause problems. That wasn’t the case.
Against Auburn, Mississippi State, and Florida, A&M’s defense was nearly perfect in preventing offenses from converting on third down. Rushing the ball against a scary defensive line was also an issue for opposing teams. In the pass game, A&M’s pass defense posted impressive numbers when it only gave up 512 yards through the three-game stretch. As for the run defense, it prevented running backs from finding gaps and using their footwork to break free, allowing only 203 yards on the ground with no one player registering more than 80 yards.
Last weekend against Arkansas, concerns arose after the defense got caught lacking, allowing QB Taylor Green to run his offense with ease. He threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, which doesn’t seem like a lot, but it was for a defense that had been so disciplined over a span of a month.
Cornerbacks Will Lee Ⅲ, Dezz Ricks and Tyreek Chappell got tested against six quality receivers that included O’Mega Blake, Rohan Jones and CJ Brown, who were the three leaders in yards. Safeties Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe were also all over the field with 16 combined total tackles, along with a combined 13 solo tackles.
Going against LSU WRs such as Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown, and Zavion Thomas, and physical tight ends like Trey’Dez Green and Bauer Sharp, will, without a doubt, line up in numerous formations in an attempt to confuse the secondary in leverage and coverage. Being aggressive and rolling the dice to take shots downfield is what gives LSU the advantage early, but Brian Kelly blows it late for his program again.
Aggie Tight Ends Pop Off
A few weeks ago, Elko called out his tight ends and said that there needed to be adjustments moving forward. His call to action led to improvements, significantly enhancing blocking and catching.
The TEs, Theo Melin-Ohrstrom, Nate Boerkircher, and Amari Niblack, each contributed to the offensive production against Florida. All three combined for eight catches that evening and were fantastic in response to the criticism made earlier in the season.
With Reed under center, there is no reason to doubt that he isn’t thinking about distributing the ball to his dynamic TEs, who will line up in several different places and do whatever it takes to make a play or provide protection.
This weekend, every tight end hauls in at least three receptions and combines for at least ten catches, regardless of how much the outside world doubts the capabilities the group brings to the table. To add to the drama, two tight ends get utilized in the red zone and register touchdowns. A&M leans heavily on the passing game and gives a little breathing room to WRs Mario Craver and KC Concepcion.