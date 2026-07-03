3 Critical 2027 Recruits Remain in Contention for Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s No. 1 class missed a chance at becoming even better on Wednesday, as five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson picked South Carolina over the Aggies.

However, even with the miss on Dobson, who would’ve given Texas A&M a seventh five-star commit, there are still plenty of targets left on the board.

Three prospects in particular could be most crucial to the Texas A&M class.

SaRod Baker, RB

DeSoto's SaRod Baker breaks a tackle by Miller's Jonah Stafford during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The lone committed prospect on this for Texas A&M has already pledged his services to in-state foe Texas Tech. Baker committed to the Red Raiders back in April, and like fellow Texas Tech commit Jalen Brewster, they will be fighting to keep him in the class until National Signing Day.

That is as evidenced by his official visit schedule in June, where he saw Texas A&M, Texas, and the Red Raiders.

Ranked as the No. 102 prospect in the nation and No. 5 running back in the 247Sports Composite, Baker could become the first running back to join Texas A&M’s class with a potential flip.

RB, Landen Williams-Callis

Class of 2027 RB Landen Williams-Callis poses in a Texas A&M uniform. | Via @CallisLanden on X

While Baker is currently committed to Texas Tech, Williams-Callis has yet to announce where he’ll end up.

Another Texas native, he may be smaller than Baker at 5-foot-7.5 and 190 pounds, but is ranked higher per Rivals’ Industry rankings as the nation’s No. 47 prospect and No. 3 running back.

Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine currently views the Aggies as the favorite to land Callis-Williams. But no official decision date has been set by the Richmond, Texas, product.

Ismael Camara, OT

The Texas A&M offensive line class already has an embarrassment of riches with Mark Matthews (five-star), Kennedy Brown (five-star), Kaeden Scott (four-star), and DeMarrion Johnson (four-star) already committed.

Yet, they still find themselves in contention to land another blue-chip offensive lineman, this time five-star offensive tackle Ismael Camara. The Gilmer, Texas, native is ranked as the No. 3 tackle in the 2027 class and a top-three prospect from Texas by 247Sports.

He has yet to set an official commitment, but that hasn’t stopped recruiting analysts from making predictions on where he’ll end up. Three Rivals recruiting analysts recorded RPMs (recruiting prediction machine) in favor of Texas A&M’s archrival, Texas, to land the in-state prospect.

While the Aggies certainly want Camara in the class, especially as opposed to him ending up at Texas, it will be interesting to see if Texas A&M can claw back any momentum, given their current commitment list already features four offensive linemen.

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