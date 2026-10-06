Marcel Reed Didn't Need to Be Superman and That's Good News For Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies were in a hole heading into week five of the season, finding themselves 2-2 on the season with any potential hopes of a second-straight postseason hanging on the cusp.

Part of the struggles fell on the offense and their inability to find consistency throughout games. That starts with quarterback Marcel Reed, who was failing to live up to the expectations set upon him from last season.

However, in the recent win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, Reed had one of his most efficient games, which might be the news the Aggies' offense has been looking for this season.

Small Wins Matter

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after scoreing a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies had high expectations entering the 2026 season, but perhaps no one held higher ones or needed to continue making strides more than Reed.

His numbers were far from what many expected, and entering the contest against the Razorbacks, finding a way to get offensive success with him, instead of through him, was exactly what the Aggies needed to learn.

Reed did exactly that, turning in one of his most efficient games of the season. He finished with 170 passing yards, going 13 for 19 through the air, with no touchdowns or interceptions, while also adding 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground in nine attempts.

That success came from limiting the opportunities downfield. Instead of taking big chunk shots, finding more precise throws close to the line of scrimmage kept the offense in a rhythm and limited the risk of missed throws or turnovers.

Reed's average yards per attempt was his highest of the season, finishing the contest with an average of 8.9, his best of the season, just beating out the week one win when he finished with 7.8. That opening season game was his most efficient of the season, finishing with his highest completion percentage of the year.

What changed, however, was the average depth of the target he was throwing to. The win over the Razorbacks marked the lowest of the year, finishing the game at 4.6 yards, while his next closest was at 6.6 yards.

Reed has the arm strength to complete long passes, but that hasn't been working very well for the Aggies this year. Instead, playing to his strengths and letting the talented receiving core do the work paid dividends in the win.

The Aggies might have found a way to get the offense going, and it doesn't require Reed to win games on his own, but rather by aiding the rest of the players around him.

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