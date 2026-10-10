5 Immediate Takeaways From Texas A&M's Ugly Loss to Missouri

Texas A&M traveled up to Columbia, MO. for the second road trip of the season to take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.

Both programs knew how big this conference matchup was, and what it meant for their chances in the SEC race. Either one team would lose its third game of the 2026-27 season or one team would drop to its second loss.

After settling it on the field, the Tigers recorded the 27-6 win in beautiful weather with blue skies, where only 216 yards of total offense were logged for the Aggies. Here are the five takeaways from the early-morning kickoff.

Limited Mario Craver

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) can’t make the catch against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the week and through kickoff, no one was sure whether wide receiver Mario Craver would be a go or a no-go. During pregame, he was suited up and warming up, giving the 12th Man hope that this offense could do what it has under head coach Mike Elko against head coach Eli Drinkwitz’s program.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the junior from Birmingham, Alabama, has taken on the Tigers, and who knows if it will be the last. He posted six receptions for 59 yards in the 2025 contest at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. This time around, it was very different: he caught one pass for six yards on a quieter day.

Not ideal for the best wide receiver on the roster.

Third-Down Conversion Struggles

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) lines up during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At halftime, the Maroon and White had only two successful third-down conversions. Not ideal for a team that needed to do anything it could on the road to pressure the home team’s defense.

Quarterback Marcel Reed didn’t get much help from his weapons in the first half, but he also missed a few throws that could've been more accurate. He also took a sack on the last possession before intermission, which his offensive line gave up, killing a shot at adding points to the scoreboard.

Wrapping up the first quarter, A&M only had one first down on five third-down opportunities. Simply put, that had to improve going into the next period of play, but they didn't create much.

Two of the third downs came in Missouri territory, while the others were on their own. Out of the nine chances, two went in their favor: Reed hitting wide receiver TK Norman for a 19-yard gain, and the other was Reed keeping it up the middle for the first.

Opening up the third quarter, Reed took his second sack of the afternoon on a third-and-eight for a 12-yard loss. Halfway through the third quarter, the Maroon and White faced a third-and-seven and failed to move the chains after trying to find Craver. At that point, there were only two first downs.

It wasn’t until down three scores in the fourth quarter that running back Jamarion Morrow took the handoff and was stopped short, which forced the Aggies to go for it on fourth down. It was converted, and the Aggies found themselves in a third-and-three and fed Morrow again, but didn’t reach the line to gain.

With under five minutes left, tight end Houston Thomas caught his second reception on third down, but it wasn't enough for the first down. Another fourth-down conversion found Reed on a third-and-10, and another pass fell incomplete.

Wrapping up the inconsistent outing, the Aggies finished 5-for-17 on third down.

Two Tipped Interceptions

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first half alone, Reed had two interceptions, but it wasn’t necessarily his fault.

Missouri’s defense caught a break after quarterback Austin Simmons threw his first interception of the season, which linebacker Daymion Sanford caught, handing the ball back to Reed early in the first quarter.

That ensuing drive put A&M in the red zone, where they had a 70 percent touchdown percentage. Running back KJ Edwards gained four yards to set up a second-and-one, but a false start backed them up five yards.

Offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins called a passing play where Reed scanned the field and intended the pass for Ashton Bethel-Roman, but it was tipped and picked off.

Four drives later, the offense just got the ball back after the defense held the Tigers to a fourth-and-four. The line of scrimmage was at the A&M 25, where Reed trotted back on the field and got no help from Bethel-Roman, who couldn’t pull a ball that went right into his hands and out.

Turnovers cannot happen, especially on the road.

Defense Kept Game Manageable

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko leaves the field after the first half against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not much more can anyone ask of the defense after holding Simmons and Co. to 10 points at halftime. After eight drives to cap off the first half, allowing only 10 points should be something to be proud of, given how Drinkwitz’s offense has been able to get the passing and run game going in recent weeks.

Looking at the stat sheet, the Aggies’ defense started strong with an interception before two back-to-back punts. It wasn’t until the fourth drive that the Tigers took their first lead after Simmons hit wide receiver Cayden Lee on a 32-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown.

The Tigers forced one more punt in the first half, and kicker Blake Craig nailed a 50-yard field goal to go up 10-3 before getting denied a second at the buzzer when Brandon Davis-Swain blocked the 39-yard attempt.

Entering the third quarter, A&M allowed under 200 yards of offense to Missouri, which hung on 199 yards. Of those yards, 117 were through the air and 82 on the ground.

Defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill’s defense allowed ten more points in the third quarter and got no help from the offense. No one on the roster recorded a sack, and no fumbles were forced. Cornerback Jordan Shaw and safety Tawfiq Byard led the defense with eight tackles each but couldn’t rally the troops late.

Missouri finished with 399 total yards, 252 of which came from the ball carriers.

David Olano’s Precision

When the offense cannot convert on third down, the coaching staff doesn't hesitate about what to do. They call on kicker David Olano to do his job and nail his field goals. He did so early on in the first half.

He attempted that first field goal from 53 yards out after the offense stalled and had to decide whether to go for it on fourth and short. Kicking it was the right call, giving the Aggies an early 3-0 lead.

Down 20-3 in the fourth quarter, Elko wisely sent Olano back out on a fourth-and-one for a chip-shot field goal from 27 yards out. That capped off arguably A&M’s best drive of the day, where points were hard to come by.

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