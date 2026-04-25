Texas A&M Predicted Starting Left Tackle After Trey Zuhn III Picked in NFL Draft

The Texas A&M Aggies offensive line is set to undergo a serious restructuring after losing several key pieces of the unit after the 2025 season. The Aggies will be replacing four out of their five starters on the offensive line from last year's squad.

One of those pieces that will be moving on from College Station is left tackle Trey Zuhn III. The offensive lineman became a focal piece of the Aggies' offensive line, spending five seasons in Aggieland, where Zuhn III appeared in 54 games and played both tackle and center throughout his career. And now heads to the Las Vegas Raiders after being selected in the third round with the No. 91 overall pick.

Texas A&M now looks to reshape its entire offensive line outside of the center and did plenty of work in the transfer portal. The Aggies brought in several offensive linemen out of the portal, with one of those transfers set to step up and protect quarterback Marcel Reed's blindside.

Tyree Adams

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Tyree Adams blocks during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The likely candidate to take over for Zuhn III is incoming LSU transfer Tyree Adams. The redshirt junior offensive linemen stands at a towering six-foot-seven, 310 pounds, having the ideal frame to hold down the left side of an offensive line.

Adams brings vital SEC experience with him to College Station after his time with the Tigers, which is big for what will be a starting offensive lineman for the Aggies. In his three seasons at LSU, Adams played in 18 games; over those seasons and a year ago, he suited up and started in nine games.

The transfer has likely all but sealed the starting spot at left tackle for himself, which gives the Aggies some security when it comes to protecting Reed. Zuhn III was a reliable left tackle who brought valuable experience and leadership to the Aggies, and Texas A&M will undoubtedly look for both performance and leadership out of Adams as a fourth-year player.

Lamont Rodgers

Penciled in as the backup for Adams is former five-star offensive lineman Lamont Rodgers. The lineman took his first season in College Station to take time and develop himself in the college game by redshirting.

Ranked as a five-star prospect by 247Sports in the 2025 class, there should still be plenty of excitement about the player that Rodgers can become. The offensive lineman has a promising six-foot-six, 337-pound frame and, with more development, could be a key piece to the Aggies ' offensive line in future years.

Though not expected to take any meaningful reps for the Texas A&M offense this season, getting two seasons to develop might be what's best for Rodgers' career in the long term. And for the Aggies, having the No. 7-ranked offensive tackle in the 2025 class as a backup option isn't a bad choice to have.

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