Texas A&M Linebacker Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
Mike Elko. Downtown. Bang.
Texas A&M four-star linebacker commit DaQuives Beck out of Carthage, TX will be shutting down his recruitment, just 24 hours after committing to College Station, per Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.
Beck chose Texas A&M over the Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys,Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, and Arizona State Sun Devils.
Beck Chose The Aggies Over the Texas Longhorns
The 6'2, 210 lb. linebacker made an unofficial visit to College Station this past January, and talking with Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman clearly stirred something in him to go with College Station.
The Carthage defender has made his presence felt as a defensive leader in the elite Bulldog defense, even earning Defensive MVP this past season in the 4A Division II State Championship game, scoring 10 tackles, with 3.5 of them going for a loss of yardage, and a sack on their way to their 10th state championship, defeating Waco La Vega 28-14.
The linebacker also earned first-team all-district honors for his performance in 2024, during which he put up 102 total tackles, with 21 going for loss, six sacks, and a scoop and score.
In 2023, he had 132 total tackles, so Elko landed someone that knows how to hunt someone down for the football.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks had nothing but positive remarks in his report for the 2026 classman.
"Run-and-hit linebacker in play style and likely projection," Brooks wrote. "Displays impressive chase-down athleticism with the sudden acceleration to cover chunks of territory. Flashes some speed-to-power ability and heavy-handed pop when rushing. In that vein, brings blitzing/rush value from the edge. Possesses physical and athletic traits to become a multi-year starter with a pro ceiling."
Beck has also showcased his speed while in high school, running an 11.93 100-meter dash as a freshman in 2023, and was a member of the regional-qualifying 4x400 relay that Carthage put together during his sophomore season.
As the rankings sit now, Beck is the ninth-best linebacker in the 2026 class, and the 23rd-best in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.
The Aggies will begin the 2025 regular season on Aug. 30 at home against the UTSA Roadrunners.