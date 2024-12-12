A Closer Look At Texas A&M's 2025 Football Schedule
The Texas A&M Aggies' 2025 schedule was revealed on Wednesday, and Mike Elko's squad should be in for another tough, yet entertaining season as they look to make it into the 12-team College Football Playoffs.
The Aggies open up with a home game at Kyle Field on August 30 against UT-San Antonio and will close it out against the Texas Longhorns at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on November 29.
Here is the full schedule:
The Aggies find themselves in a rough three-game road stretch near the latter part of the season, all against SEC opponents Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri.
Luckily, the Aggies were victorious over all three teams, but then again, they were the home team. The three teams also pose loud crowd environments and will not make it easy for Texas A&M to leave with a win.
The game against Arkansas will be in Fayetteville, the first time since 2013 that the game will not be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Aggies will also take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the second season in a row, this time in Fort Bend, another notable hostile non-SEC environment.
The Auburn Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks will also be paying visits to Kyle Field as the Aggies look to avenge their road losses to the two SEC teams from this year.
And, of course, the Aggies close out their season in Austin against the Longhorns, their first trip to the state capital since 2010 and hopefully already set up for a run in the 2025 College Football Playoffs.
