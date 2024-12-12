Full Texas A&M Aggies 2025 Football Schedule Revealed
The Texas A&M Aggies' season is coming to a close, with just the Las Vegas Bowl against the USC Trojans standing between them and the bye week.
As the Aggies look to end their season on a high note following a rough December, the SEC has revealed their full schedule for the 2025 season. The schedule will likely look very familiar to Aggies fans, as the SEC kept the same conference opponents while just flipping home and away. However, that could make it an interesting experiment to see how far the Aggies from Year 1 of the Mike Elko era to Year 2.
A&M's full schedule is as follows.
Aug. 30 - UTSA Roadrunners
Sept. 6 - Utah State Aggies
Sept. 13 - at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Sept. 20 - BYE
Sept. 27 - Auburn Tigers
Oct. 4 - Mississippi State Bulldogs
Oct. 11 - Florida Gators
Oct. 18 - at Arkansas Razorbacks
Oct. 25 - at LSU Tigers
Nov. 1 - BYE
Nov. 8 - at Missouri Tigers
Nov. 15 - South Carolina Gamecocks
Nov. 22 - Samford Bulldogs
Nov. 29 - at Texas Longhorns
Unlike this season, the Aggies don't open the season with a marquee matchup against the Fighting Irish, but instead face them in Week 3.
Like this season, though, it will be a great test for both teams to see where they're out. Notre Dame prevailed on the road this season, so A&M will look to return the favor next season.
The Aggies will then have a bye after that game, then kick off conference play with a home game against Auburn, the same team that handed them a heartbreaking loss in four overtimes just a few weeks ago.
The end of October features a tough stretch of road games against Arkansas and LSU, the former of which will be played on campus rather than at AT&T Stadium like it has for the past several years (not including 2020).
In November, the Aggies face three key SEC opponents in Missouri, South Carolina, and Texas, the latter two being teams they lost to this season. If the Aggies are still in contention near the end of the season, then all of these games become must-wins.
