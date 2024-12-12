Texas A&M Aggies WR Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Joining a list already featuring two names from last season, Texas A&M Aggies sophomore Jacob Bostick has also joined the list of receivers entering the NCAA transfer portal, per GigEm247.
Bostick, a former three-star recruit and transfer from Iowa, is looking for a change of scenery after recording just one catch for 14 yards on the season, which came against McNeese State in the Aggies' second game of the season.
Bostick transferred to Texas A&M in June following two seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes. And despite appearing in all 12 regular-season games in the fall, his role with the Aggies was limited, which mirrored his playing time throughout his stint with the Hawkeyes.
At Iowa, Bostick registered zero numbers in five games played following a redshirt season coming out of high school.
With Bostick’s departure, the Aggies’ receiver room now stands at five scholarship players projected to return in 2024: Noah Thomas, Terry Bussey, Izaiah Williams, Ernest Campbell, and Ashton Bethel-Roman.
Depth at the position will likely be a priority as Texas A&M navigates an offseason marked by significant roster turnover, though a few incoming transfers is likely to help their case.
As for Bostick, he'll look to produce elsewhere with two years of eligibility remaining.
