After Week 6, Where Does Texas A&M Sit In SEC Conference Standings?
A win is a win.
The Florida Gators gave the Texas A&M Aggies a run for their money for three quarters before A&M ran away with the game in the fourth quarter with the 34-17 victory.
With the win, the Maroon and White now sit at six wins on the season with three wins in the SEC. In the latest AP Poll, coach Mike Elko’s program was voted No. 4 in the country and is continuing to fight to stay in the conversation for the weeks to come.
While the Aggies sit in the four spot, the rest of the SEC teams are trying to catch up. What teams in the conference are in close range, and what teams have ground to cover?
SEC Standings Update
Currently, five of the top 10 teams in the country are SEC schools, including A&M, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Additionally, there are five other teams in the top 25, including Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt. On the outside looking in includes Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Auburn, and Kentucky.
The rankings are going to change constantly, and so are the records. As it stands, the Rebels, Aggies and Crimson Tide are the only teams left standing that are undefeated in the SEC with a 3-0 conference record.
Not far behind are Georgia, LSU and Tennessee with 2-1 records. Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt are at 1-1 while Florida now sits as the only 1-2 team. South Carolina is 1-3, and at 0-2 are Mississippi State and Arkansas. At the bottom of the barrel are Auburn and Kentucky, with 0-3 records.
With seven weeks of college football remaining, numerous programs have a shot to make a run for a SEC Championship bid, but to do that, every team will have to hope to win its games and get help elsewhere.
Halfway There
Six down, six to go.
The Aggies have already participated in six contests and only have six remaining games. It might sound scary, but with the best start A&M has had since 2016, the 12th Man couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.
Over the next month, the college football world will learn the real identity of this Aggie roster with several eyebrow-raising games that will determine if Elko’s program is contenders or pretenders.
This Saturday, A&M travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on one of its hated rivals. Then, it hits the road again to play in Death Valley, where LSU will be starving for a massive home victory.
Following the trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the Aggies will travel to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Tigers. After the three games away from Kyle Field, the Aggies finally get to play back at home when South Carolina and Samford enter the picture.
To close out the season, Texas hosts A&M in a game that might determine who makes it further.