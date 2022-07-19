PFF's Top 25 RBs: A&M's Devon Achane Best in SEC?

The Texas A&M Aggies and coach Jimbo Fisher had an elite two-headed rushing attack last season.

Matching the combined speed, power, and versatility of running backs Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller was a daunting task in arguably the best conference in the country. Last season, the one-two punch combined for 358 total touches, 2,371 yards from scrimmage, and 17 total touchdowns.

But now, with Spiller in the NFL, it's Achane's show to run this fall.

Pro Football Focus revealed its list for the top 25 college running backs for the 2022-23 season and has Achane slotted in at No. 6 on the list. Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn, Texas' Bijan Robinson, Michigan's Blake Corum, Ohio State's Treveyon Henderson, and Ole Miss' Zach Evans ranked one through five, respectively.

On his own, Achane totaled 130 carries for 910 yards and led the team with nine rushing touchdowns. He was also A&M's third-leading receiver with 24 grabs, 261 yards, and a touchdown.

This bodes well for his role as RB1 next season, as Achane could be a dark horse Heisman contender should the Aggies live up to their College Football Playoff expectations this season.

He'll have his first chance to prove why he's one of the best running back prospects in the nation when the Aggies take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Sept. 3 in College Station.

