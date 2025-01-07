Aggies Hire Ex-Texas High School Football Coach From Ole Miss
Now that Texas A&M has wrapped up the 2024 season, they are not only looking to improve their roster. But even their coaching staff. The latest edition to head coach Mike Elko’s staff came Monday, as they hired DJ Mann.
According to a report from TexasAgs’s Jason Howell, Mann will be making the move from Ole Miss to College Station where he’ll serve as the Aggies’s new associate director of player personnel.
Mann, a Lubbock, Texas, native just made the jump to the college ranks. He joined Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss staff last year as the assistant director of player personnel. However, before joining the Rebels’ staff, he spent time coaching at the high school level.
Starting back in 2006, when he was the inside receivers coach at Palo Duro High School in Amarillo, Texas. From there he spent a year as the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at Spruce High School, before moving to Wylie High School as the assistant receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, according to his LinkedIn profile.
From two years at Spruce, he’d spend time at Sulphur Springs High School, Crosby High School, and Cedar Hill ISD before moving to Ole Miss.
Now he’ll join the Aggies where he’ll be able to utilize his knowledge of high school football in the Lone Star State.
