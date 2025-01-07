Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Ranked No. 1 in Preseason Top 25
Texas A&M Aggies baseball made headlines early this offseason when Jim Schlossnagle decided to head west to Austin and become the head coach of the Texas Longhorns and leading A&M to the College World Series Final.
Despite his departure, the Aggies are still expected to be one of if not the top championship contender in the country next season under first-year head coach Michael Earley.
Perfect Game released its Preseason Top 25 rankings on Monday and put Texas A&M at the No. 1 spot after the Aggies finished with a 53-14 record and the national runner-up to the Tennessee Volunteers last season. A&M is one of five SEC teams in the Top 10 of Perfect Game's rankings.
Here's the Top 25:
No. 1 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 2 - LSU Tigers
No. 3 - Virginia Cavaliers
No. 4 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 6 - Florida State Seminoles
No. 7 - Texas Longhorns
No. 8 - Clemson Tigers
No. 9 - Duke Blue Devils
No. 10 - Oregon State Beavers
No. 11 - Florida Gators
No. 12 - Arizona Wildcats
No. 13 - Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 14 - Oregon Ducks
No. 15 - Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 16 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 17 - Dallas Baptist
No. 18 - TCU Horned Frogs
No. 19 - North Carolina Tar Heels
No. 20 - Oklahoma Sooners
No. 21 - West Virginia Mountaineers
No. 22 - Auburn Tigers
No. 23 - Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
No. 24 - UC Santa Barbara
No. 25 - Oklahoma State Cowboys
Texas A&M has added transfer commits from RHP Clayton Freshcorn (McLennan Community College) infielder Benjamin Royo (Rice), LHP Cole Hubert (Penn) and infielder Jamal George (Alabama State University) among others.
The Aggies will begin the 2025 season on Valentine's Day at home against Elon.
"It was a lot, but now that we have a little bit of time to process it ... we're just elated," Earley said after being hired. "I'm glad I'm here. ... I hope we win a lot of baseball games and I'm here for a long time."
