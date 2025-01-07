All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Ranked No. 1 in Preseason Top 25

Texas A&M Aggies baseball is expected to contend for a College World Series title once again this upcoming season.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette (17) smiles during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024.
Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette (17) smiles during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas A&M Aggies baseball made headlines early this offseason when Jim Schlossnagle decided to head west to Austin and become the head coach of the Texas Longhorns and leading A&M to the College World Series Final.

Despite his departure, the Aggies are still expected to be one of if not the top championship contender in the country next season under first-year head coach Michael Earley.

Perfect Game released its Preseason Top 25 rankings on Monday and put Texas A&M at the No. 1 spot after the Aggies finished with a 53-14 record and the national runner-up to the Tennessee Volunteers last season. A&M is one of five SEC teams in the Top 10 of Perfect Game's rankings.

Jace Laviolette
Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) walks off as catcher Jackson Appel (20) walks up to bat during the sixth inning against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Here's the Top 25:

No. 1 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 2 - LSU Tigers

No. 3 - Virginia Cavaliers

No. 4 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 5 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 6 - Florida State Seminoles

No. 7 - Texas Longhorns

No. 8 - Clemson Tigers

No. 9 - Duke Blue Devils

No. 10 - Oregon State Beavers

No. 11 - Florida Gators

No. 12 - Arizona Wildcats

No. 13 - Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 14 - Oregon Ducks

No. 15 - Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 16 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 17 - Dallas Baptist

No. 18 - TCU Horned Frogs

No. 19 - North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 20 - Oklahoma Sooners

No. 21 - West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 22 - Auburn Tigers

No. 23 - Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

No. 24 - UC Santa Barbara

No. 25 - Oklahoma State Cowboys

Texas A&M has added transfer commits from RHP Clayton Freshcorn (McLennan Community College) infielder Benjamin Royo (Rice), LHP Cole Hubert (Penn) and infielder Jamal George (Alabama State University) among others.

The Aggies will begin the 2025 season on Valentine's Day at home against Elon.

"It was a lot, but now that we have a little bit of time to process it ... we're just elated," Earley said after being hired. "I'm glad I'm here. ... I hope we win a lot of baseball games and I'm here for a long time."

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Makes Transfer Portal Decision

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Set to Visit with No. 1 Five-Star OT

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Evans Ties NFL Record in Dramatic Fashion

MORE: Washington Huskies Transfer Commits to Texas A&M Aggies

MORE: WATCH: Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Catches First NFL Touchdown

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/Baseball