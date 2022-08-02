Aggies Land Pledge from In-State 2023 DL Samu Taumanupepe

The Texas A&M Aggies continue to be one of the nation's hottest teams in recruiting over the past few days, as the program landed an in-state commitment Monday night from 2023 Atascocita (Humble, TX) defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe.

The massive 6-3, 380-pound interior defender announced the "done deal" via Twitter.

Taumanupepe had been fielding offers from top programs like Baylor, Houston, Miami, Oregon, Texas, and Texas Tech.

He wasted little time making his pledge to coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, as Taumanupepe made an unofficial visit to College Station Saturday and clearly liked what he saw the second time around after making his first unofficial visit in April.

Taumanupepe also attended Aggies Junior Day in January.

A 6A first-team all-district selection as a junior this past season, Taumanupepe is now the fourth 2023 commitment for the Aggies in the past week, joining Ryan (Denton, TX) linebacker Anthony Hill, Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, NJ) offensive tackle Chase Bisontis, and Shiner (Shiner, TX) running back Dalton Brooks.

The Aggies also got a head start on recruiting in 2024 on Sunday, as the team landed a pledge from Pine Tree (Longview, TX) defensive lineman Dealyn Evans.

With the defense now bolstered for the future, the Aggies have more to look forward beyond a 2022 season that is already filled with high expectations.

