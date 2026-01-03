Another Tight End Transfer Has Set A Visit to Texas A&M

The transfer portal is in full throttle, with a ton of collegiate programs fighting to bring players to their schools, and right now, Texas A&M is in a battle to convince Richie Anderson to come to Aggieland.

This comes after the Aggies lost three tight ends. One of them is the native of Sweden, Theo Melin Ohstrom. Another was Nate Boerkircher, who no longer has eligibility to play football, and the last one was Texas transfer Amari Niblack, who has declared for the NFL Draft.

Now, the Aggies are on the hunt to find some tight ends to come and join coach Mike Elko’s program, as there are questions as to what the offense will look like next season after losing a few pieces.

They have already found one, with UTSA transfer Houston Thomas committing on Saturday.

And now, there is another tight end drawing interest from A&M who would join quarterback Marcel Reed and the other offensive players who are back.

According to reports from GigEm247, Fresno State tight end Richie Anderson will visit the Aggies in the coming days.

Work With Bulldogs

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs tight end Richie Anderson III (88) and offensive lineman Brayden Walton (76) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There have been a couple of quarterbacks the elite TE has played with, including Kurt Warner’s son, EJ Wurner, and Jayden Mandal, seeing some action under center. In the two seasons that Anderson spent with coach Matt Entz’s program, he experienced the highs and lows, but he still had playing time and made the most of it.

In the 2024 season, the 6-foot-4 weapon hauled in 18 receptions for 147 yards with an average of 8.2 yards per catch. His longest reception went for 18 yards. In the 2025 season, he increased his production from the previous season, recording 31 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns. His average amount of yardage when tallying a catch was 9.7.

Out of all the games he played this past season, the one in which he had a highlight day was against Colorado State, where he reeled in six catches for 70 yards, with a long of 24 yards.

In the game before that, the Tualatin, Oregon, native had a season-high seven catches for 67 yards. During his time in Fresno, California, he posted at least two catches in eight games and had at least one catch in every game he appeared in.

Before attending college, he played at Tualatin High School, where he saw time on both sides of the ball and was a three-time first-team all-conference player. Adding to the success he had, he was a Co-Defensive Player of the Year. In his high school career, he registered 13 receptions for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

That’s what the Aggies might be getting, but he has until January 16 to decide when the transfer portal closes.