The Lone Star Showdown is underway in College Station, with the Texas A&M Aggies looking to salvage a very disappointing season with a win over bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

It wasn't an ideal start for the Aggies in the first quarter, but they controlled the pace and found some success on offense, albeit minimal, as they headed to the second quarter trailing 3-0.

Much of that success was determined by the defense, who came out ferocious, but everything wouldn't continue going their way as edge defender Anto Saka was injured in the second quarter and had to be carted off the field.

Losing an Impact Player

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Anto Saka (14) applies pressure to Missouri State Bears quarterback Skyler Locklear (9) during the first quarter at Kyle Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saka might not have stats that fly off the pages, including just .5 a sack on the season, but it's his force on the field and his impact requiring double teams that make him a problem against opposing offensive lines.

Saka has compiled 14 tackles, including five of them solo, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery this year. A veteran player, he does an excellent job of doing his job and helping set the edge against opposing offenses.

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Perhaps more importantly, one of the keys for this game on the Aggies' defensive side of the ball was to generate pressure, as the Longhorns were one of the worst offensive lines at allowing sacks in the SEC this year.

Losing Saka in the rotation, and a force that draws attention when he's on the field, is a big loss for a team that needed to play its best brand of football yet this season.

Who Will Need to Step Up

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones (10) reacts during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saka is a critical piece of the defense, but the front will still have T. J. Searcy and Marco Jones, two of the more dominant forces on the defensive line. The emphasis might largely be placed on the interior of the defensive line, which is able to run deep rotations and keep fresh legs in the game.

Setting the edge, especially by Jones and Searcy, will be critical too. Containing Arch Manning and keeping the Aggies' defense in the game for as long as possible will help a struggling offense that hasn't shown signs of turning things around.

As of now, there is no update on whether Saka will return for the game, but needing assistance from the cart to get off the field is never a strong indicator of being able to return.

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