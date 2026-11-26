Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Texas: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More
In this story:
The final week of the regular season is upon college football, and while the Texas A&M Aggies are likely glad this nightmare year is nearly at an end, one more game still sits on the schedule.
A Friday night, primetime showdown against their biggest rivals, the Texas Longhorns. For the Aggies, it's the perfect chance to play spoiler and completely erase the pain from the rest of the season.
Here is how to watch the Lonestar Showdown between the two in-state rivals.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Texas
- Who: Texas A&M Aggies 4-7 (1-7 in SEC) vs. No. 5 Texas Longhorns 9-2 (6-2 in SEC)
- What: Final conference game of the season for both teams
- When: Friday, November 27, at 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)
- TV/Streaming: ESPN2
- Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
- Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)
- Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs.
- Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 78-37 and have won the last two meetings since the rivalry was renewed.
Meet the Coaches
- Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 56-22 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.
- Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 23-14 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.
Betting Odds Via DraftKings
- Spread: Texas A&M +10.5 (-105), Texas -10.5 (-115)
- Over/Under: 40.5 (O -115, U -105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler.
Injury Report
Per the Wednesday, November 25 report.
- Texas A&M players listed as QUESTIONABLE: WR Kelshaun Johnson, DE Marco Jones, S Tylan Wilson
- Texas A&M players listed OUT: WR Terry Bussey, OL Blake Ivy, WR TK Norman, OL Trovon Baugh, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, S Marcus Ratcliffe, DT Landon Rink
- Texas players listed as QUESTIONABLE: Edge Colin Simmons, OL Andre Cojoe, Edge Richard Wesley
- Texas players listed OUT: RB Hollywood Smothers, OL Trevor Goosby, TE Nick Townsend, DB Kobe Black, DL Hero Kanu
What to Know About the Longhorns
The Longhorns have been one of the better teams in college football as of late and have been receiving some of the best quarterback play the program has seen from Arch Manning. Pair his performances with an offense full of weapons and a defense that is one of the best in the country, and they are playing some of their best football this season.
However, their offensive line is one of the worst in the conference, and if the Aggies' defensive front can get after them, then the contest could easily turn into a low-scoring slugfest.
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JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI as staff writer in football and baseball. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Aggie fans and is excited to cover all things Texas A&M.