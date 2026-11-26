The final week of the regular season is upon college football, and while the Texas A&M Aggies are likely glad this nightmare year is nearly at an end, one more game still sits on the schedule.

A Friday night, primetime showdown against their biggest rivals, the Texas Longhorns. For the Aggies, it's the perfect chance to play spoiler and completely erase the pain from the rest of the season.

Here is how to watch the Lonestar Showdown between the two in-state rivals.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Texas

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 4-7 (1-7 in SEC) vs. No. 5 Texas Longhorns 9-2 (6-2 in SEC)

Texas A&M Aggies 4-7 (1-7 in SEC) vs. No. 5 Texas Longhorns 9-2 (6-2 in SEC) What: Final conference game of the season for both teams

Final conference game of the season for both teams When: Friday, November 27, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Friday, November 27, at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)

Kyle Field (College Station, Texas) TV/Streaming: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter) Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs.

The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 78-37 and have won the last two meetings since the rivalry was renewed.

Meet the Coaches

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on the field during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 56-22 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 23-14 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

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Betting Odds Via DraftKings

Spread: Texas A&M +10.5 (-105), Texas -10.5 (-115)

Texas A&M +10.5 (-105), Texas -10.5 (-115) Over/Under: 40.5 (O -115, U -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Wednesday, November 25 report.

Texas A&M players listed as QUESTIONABLE : WR Kelshaun Johnson, DE Marco Jones, S Tylan Wilson

WR Kelshaun Johnson, DE Marco Jones, S Tylan Wilson Texas A&M players listed OUT: WR Terry Bussey, OL Blake Ivy, WR TK Norman, OL Trovon Baugh, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, S Marcus Ratcliffe, DT Landon Rink

Texas players listed as QUESTIONABLE : Edge Colin Simmons, OL Andre Cojoe, Edge Richard Wesley

Edge Colin Simmons, OL Andre Cojoe, Edge Richard Wesley Texas players listed OUT: RB Hollywood Smothers, OL Trevor Goosby, TE Nick Townsend, DB Kobe Black, DL Hero Kanu

What to Know About the Longhorns

The Longhorns have been one of the better teams in college football as of late and have been receiving some of the best quarterback play the program has seen from Arch Manning. Pair his performances with an offense full of weapons and a defense that is one of the best in the country, and they are playing some of their best football this season.

However, their offensive line is one of the worst in the conference, and if the Aggies' defensive front can get after them, then the contest could easily turn into a low-scoring slugfest.

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