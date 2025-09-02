Is Another Former Texas A&M QB About to Become a Power Four Starter?
For a program that hasn't had a ton of quarterbacks succeed in the NFL, the Texas A&M Aggies sure have a lot of former quarterbacks starting at Power Four programs.
Just this year, there's Zach Calzada (at Texas A&M from 2019-21) at Kentucky, Haynes King (2020-22) at Georgia Tech and Conner Weigman (2022-24) at Houston. That's an impressive group of programs to have a former quarterback starting at the position, and goes to show that the Aggies have been better at developing the position more than many might expect.
Now, another former Aggies could become a starter at a Power Four program, and it would be quite the story if he can pull it off.
Former Texas A&M QB Max Johnson Shines for North Carolina
Six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick's debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels was possibly the biggest story in the sports world on Monday night. Unfortunately, it didn't have a storybook ending, as the TCU Horned Frogs whooped the Tar Heels 48-14 in Chapel Hill (or Chapel Bill, as some were calling it). TCU also outgained North Carolina 542-222 on the night.
However, there was somewhat positive development for the Tar Heels, the play of former Aggies quarterback Max Johnson. Johnson, who played at Texas A&M from 2022-23 after starting his career at LSU, entered the game in relief of starter Gio Lopez after the latter's poor showing, and managed to give the offense a little bit of a jolt. In about a quarter and a half of action, Johnson completed nine of 11 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, which he threw to his brother and fellow ex-Aggie in tight end Jake Johnson.
"It was a special moment to have that moment with my brother," Johnson told reporters after the game. "All the hours and times we had in high school, and then playing together at Texas A&M, it's just such a special moment."
Johnson transferred to North Carolina last offseason, but missed nearly the entire 2024 campaign after suffering a gruesome leg injury in the season opener against Minnesota. He even thought he'd lose his leg after undergoing five different surgeries, so to see him back on the field and slinging it was definitely a feel-good story.
It's not yet known if Johnson will be the Tar Heels' starter when they face Charlotte on Saturday, but he definitely made a strong case for himself.
"Give Max a lot of credit," Belichick said. "He came in after being off for a long time and hung in there, and made some plays in a tough situation. So give him a lot of credit for what he did tonight."
If Johnson can take the starting job, it would be another case in point of Texas A&M being QBU. At least, from a certain point of view.