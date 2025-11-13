Bucky McMillan Is ‘Realistic’ Coach Stating Truth About Results
Honesty.
That’s one of the many values that coach Bucky McMillan stands by as he leads a newly constructed basketball roster that he is still learning more about every day. He made a straightforward comment about where his team is at.
“Not where I want to be,” McMillan said. “We’re learning this team. We’re changing things to help this group.”
After a rapid start to the season, jumping out to 2-0 before losing the first road game of the season to Oklahoma State, McMillan was not a happy camper with the outcome, and he wasn’t afraid to express that.
“I’m a realistic coach,” McMillan said. “You’re always going to get honesty from me. The truth is, if you look at the results of this group— for the circumstance of our team— I thought four of the five players being out, we’re probably a little ahead of where I thought they were going to be.”
Locking UpWith Team Defense
One of the biggest takeaways from the road trip was that the Aggies needed to work on defense.
“We’re going to have to be really focused on being locked up on team defense,” McMillan said.
When Oklahoma State had a chance to control the defense on its home floor, it took advantage, where one of A&M's struggles was limiting plays in the paint, but no one was able to rise to the occasion.
“We didn’t guard it on the ball well, and then our team defense wasn’t great to keep people out of the paint.”
There was no reason to immediately start hitting the panic button after a game that wasn’t A&M’s brand of basketball. McMillan’s program just flushed it down the toilet to get out of their memory and has been working to get back to playing physical basketball.
“That’s the first time they saw real adversity together on display on the road,” McMillan said. “When it comes down to defense and rotate and rotations, it takes some continuity,” McMillan said. “That does take time. It’ll start looking better and better on TV the further we go along.”
Positive Developments
McMillan kept it real. He's addressing the issues, getting it cleaned up and explaining how the Aggies are fixing those areas. There was optimism about how his team was still being a tough team that lets the ball fly.
“We are a good shooting team,” McMillan said. “We haven’t shot it as well as we’re capable of. There’re going to be some nights where we can shoot that ball. I promise ya are going to say, ‘Whoa, we’re really good.”
He’s not lying with what the A&M offense has done with what the numbers say.
“We had a great practice yesterday,” McMillan said.
That’s always notable to hear, especially with the return of Mackenzie Mgbako. With his presence, there is more confidence that he can help clean up the inconsistency.
“He has the physical stature where when he comes over to help, it’s different sometimes that’s five inches shorter coming over to help,” McMillan said.
A&M looks to get back on track Friday night against UCF at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.