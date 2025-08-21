Multiple Texas A&M Football Players Named to Senior Bowl Top 300
The Texas A&M Aggies have NFL-caliber personnel at seemingly every position, and returning a majority of their roster from 2024 had to feel good for head coach Mike Elko and the rest of the coaching staff heading into Elko's second year as the leader of the team.
Between running back Le'Veon Moss, offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams, and linebacker Taurean York, the team has a real opportunity to make Elko's sophomore year as coach a special one, much better than the 8-5 record they produced last year.
And according to the Senior Bowl player list, there's no denying the star power that the Maroon and White possess.
Nine Aggies Were Named to the Senior Bowl's Top 300 Players List
Wednesday morning, the Senior Bowl Top 300 players list was released, and the 12th Man should be very happy with the results, as nine Texas A&M starters were named to the list.
On the offensive side of the line of scrimmage are three of the Aggies' offensive linemen, Trey Zuhn III, Ar'maj Reed-Adams, and Dametreous Crownover, as well as running back Le'Veon Moss.
And on the defensive side, the "Wrecking Crew" was well represented with defensive tackle Albert Regis, edge rusher Cashius Howell, linebackers Taurean York and Scooby Williams, and cornerback Will Lee III.
None of these names should come as a shock to A&M fans, or really college football fans that are heavily in touch with the game, as there was a reason that A&M won the most games that they have since the 2021 season.
Behind the protection of lineman such as Reed-Adams and Zuhn, two of the team captains for the 2025 season, as well as Crownover, Moss and the rest of the A&M rushing attack ran wild over the opposition, running for over 2,500 yards and 27 touchdowns, including 10 from Moss before an injury against South Carolina prematurely ended his 2024 campaign.
As for the defense, Regis recorded 36 total tackles, with three going for loss, and six passes successfully defended.
Cashius Howell emerged as a dominant force in the Aggie defense under coordinator Jay Bateman, scoring 40 tackles, nine for loss, and also grabbed an interception.
Scooby Williams recorded 43 tackles and an interception, all while playing with a torn meniscus, which he suffered in the beginning of the season opener against Notre Dame.
Taurean York, the other team captain and leader of the defense, was a dynamic duo with Williams in the linebacker corps, as York added on 82 tackles and a pick.
Will Lee III was tremendous in his first season in College Station after transferring from Kansas State, with 42 combined tackles and two interceptions, including the 93-yard pick-six against the Texas Longhorns, which served as the Aggies' only points of the game.
The Aggies start their 2025 campaign against the UTSA Roadrunners on August 30 from Kyle Field.