Carolina Panthers Contract Details for Texas A&M Aggies' Nic Scourton Revealed
Day 2 of the NFL Draft saw two Texas A&M Aggies hear their names called. As star edge rusher Nic Scourton and defensive tackle Shemar Turner both found their NFL homes in the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.
For both that not only means they will continue their football careers, but also receive a nice payday. For Scourton that is an over $2 million signing bonus that he will get from Panthers after they made him the No. 51 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
As first reported by Spotrac, Scourton will sign a four-year contract worth $8,806,818, which will include a $2,899,504 signing bonus.
The Bryan, Texas, native spent just one season in College Station after transferring from Purdue. In his lone season as an Aggie, Scourton led the team in sacks with five, while he totaled 37 tackles, 14 for a loss, and one forced fumble.
Prior to transferring to Texas A&M, Scourton led the Boilermakers and Big-10 as a whole in sacks in 2023 with 10. As a sophomore, Scourton recorded 50 tackles, 15 for a loss, and a forced fumble while playing in 11 games.
Scourton finished his college career with 109 tackles, 31 for a loss, 17 sacks, five passes defended, and three forced fumbles.
He now joins a Panthers' defense that had pass rusher among the top of their needs after trading away Brian Burns last offseason. While they passed on an edge rusher in the first round, they took Scourton and Ole Miss's Princely Umanmielen on Day 2.