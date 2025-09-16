De'Von Achane Shines In Week 2 Amongst Texas A&M Alumni in the NFL
Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season brought some eye-opening games and shocking headlines, as the Dallas Cowboys secured their first win against the New York Giants off of a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds of overtime, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is set to miss a majority of the season after suffering a toe injury.
In other news, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of this year's Super Bowl, and a costly penalty by the Denver Broncos gave the Indianapolis Colts a thrilling victory Sunday afternoon.
And, as you can guess, some of the gridiron's best from Texas A&M were out in force, and there were quite a few standouts on Sunday.
Week 2 Texas A&M Standouts
While the current Texas A&M Aggies enjoyed a memorable victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Aggies of the NFL also put up some impressive numbers in their own right.
Here are the best of A&M's alum from Week 2:
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins' running back was a silver lining during the team's 33-27 loss over the New England Patriots, rushing for only 30 yards on 11 attempts and also catching eight passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, his second receiving touchdown of the year, as he looks to repeat his 2024 season that saw him lead the NFL backs in receiving.
Donovan Wilson, Dallas Cowboys
The Aggie safety played a pivotal role in Dallas' overtime win over the Giants, intercepting a deep pass from Giants quarterback Russell Wilson in overtime to set up Brandon Aubrey's game-winning 46-yard field goal as the clock expired at the end of the 10-minute period, giving Dallas their first win of the season.
Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens and Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
The Baltimore defensive lineman made his one tackle count against Garrett and the Cleveland Browns, sacking Browns quarterback Joe Flacco during Baltimore's 41-17 win, during which Garrett picked up where he left off from last week, sacking Lamar Jackson 1.5 times as part of his five total tackles and two for loss.
Garrett and the rest of the Browns' defense were able to halt the Ravens' rushing attack, holding Jackson and running back Derrick Henry to 36 yards total, but Jackson's four passing touchdowns were all that the team needed.
Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers
Cooper was all over the place Thursday night during Green Bay's 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders, leading the team with 10 total tackles and also recording 0.5 sacks, part of the four that the team racked against Jayden Daniels, a sophomore slump definitely not in the books for the linebacker this year.
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The future Hall of Famer reeled in five catches for a team-leading 56 yards in Tampa Bay's last-second victory over the Houston Texans on Monday night, still awaiting his first touchdown reception of the 2025 season.