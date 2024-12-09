All Aggies

Former 5-Star WR Transfer Visiting Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies are getting a visit from one of the top players in the 2024 class

Texas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson does a drill during football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at the Sports Performance Center.
One of the top talents in the nation is heading to College Station for a visit.

According to reports from TexAgs.com, former Texas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson is visiting the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lake Belton (Temple, TX) native officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, immediately becoming one of the top available talents in the entire country upon doing so.

Formerly a unanimous five-star recruit, Hudson ranked as the No. 12 player in the country, the No. 4 wide receiver and the No. 4 player in the state of Texas for the 2024 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

He originally chose the Red Raiders in a very tight race with the Texas Longhorns and the Aggies, with Oklahoma also finding itself in the mix.

Upon signing with Texas Tech, Hudson was expected to come in and immediately become an important part of the Red Raiders offensive attack. However, he only played in five games, catching eight passes for 123 yards in those appearances.

Hudson has been compared in the past to former Ohio State Buckeyes and current New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, thanks to his dynamic skill set and and strong hands.

Should the Aggies be able to land Hudson, he would come in at a position that will desperately need to replish its ranks.

