What Wins and What Loses the Game For Texas A&M vs. Tennessee

The Texas A&M Aggies head into the 2026 season looking to carry over the momentum of the 2025 season, which saw them end the year with an 11-2 record and book a spot in the College Football Playoff for the very first time.

The Aggies now look to stay near the top of the SEC and take the next step in order to compete for a national championship. Texas A&M does so by facing some of the toughest teams in the conference, especially down the stretch of the regular season.

One of those challenges the Aggies will face in one of their last games of the regular season is hosting the Tennessee Volunteers on November 14. The Volunteers look to get back into the upper half of the SEC after an up-and-down 2025 season. Texas A&M faces a unique test against Tennessee, and here's a look at what wins and what loses the game for the Maroon and White.

What Wins: Containing the Tennessee Passing Attack

Tennessee Volunteers wide receivers Mike Matthews (4) and Braylon Staley (14) celebrate Staley's touchdown during an NCAA college football game against ETSU on September 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers' biggest surprise with head coach Josh Heupel in charge has been their passing attack, as the Tennessee head coach brings a unique scheme that has caused plenty of trouble to some of the top defenses in the SEC.

In 2025, the Volunteers had the second-best passing attack in the SEC, only trailing the Ole Miss Rebels, and the Tennessee passing game was the sixth-best passing offense in the nation. Heupel's passing offense generated a total of 3,807 yards, averaged nearly 300 yards per game, over 13 yards per completion, and 26 touchdowns.

The Aggies have the scheme in place to continue a high-powered passing offense like the Volunteers', especially with head coach Mike Elko calling the plays. Texas A&M held the third-best passing defense in 2025, pitting strength against strength when the two teams meet late in the season.

What Loses: Allowing the Game to Become a Shootout

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee offense and Texas A&M defense will undoubtedly have the biggest say in this game, and for the Aggies, their biggest key to success is holding down an explosive Volunteers offense that can score in bunches.

In 2025, the Volunteers had the top-scoring offense in the SEC and the sixth-best in the country, averaging close to 40 points per game and scoring 68 touchdowns in 13 games. The Aggies, on the other hand, have an offense in order to compete, as they held the fourth-best scoring offense in 2025, averaging 33.77 points per game.

However, the Texas A&M defense will be a crucial component in the outcome of the game, needing to slow down one of the top offenses in the country. And when matched up against the Volunteers, the Aggies have their work cut out for them, needing to avoid a track meet against a high-powered offense.

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