Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Zach Calzada Commits to SEC Program

UIW's Zach Calzada (1) at a football against UTEP at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
UIW's Zach Calzada (1) at a football against UTEP at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. / GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK
Former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada is heading back to the SEC.

Following his decision to leave Incarnate Word and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this week, Calzada was looking for his fourth home in as many years.

Now, according to reports from On3, he has found that home, committing to the Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Last season, Calzada the Cardinals to one of the best seasons in school history, including an 11-3 record and a Southland Conference championship, all while throwing for 3,744 yards and 35 touchdowns.

With the Aggies, Calzada took over for initial 2021 starter Haynes King following a season-ending leg injury suffered against Colorado in Week 2. In 12 games, he completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Calzada is likely best remembered in College Station for his epic performance against then-No. 1 Alabama in 2021. Completing 21-of-31 passes, Calzada threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 41-38 upset win at Kyle Field. 

Following an 8-4 season, Calzada announced that he would be transferring from Texas A&M to Auburn. He never saw the field for the Tigers before entering the portal and heading to Incarnate Word.

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

