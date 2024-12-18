Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Zach Calzada Is Back In The NCAA Transfer Portal
Former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada is coming off a career year at the University of Incarnate Word this season.
Now, he is back in the NCAA Transfer Portal for the third time, according to reports from On3's Pete Nakos.
Calzada enters the portal looking for a new program after leading the Cardinals to one of the best seasons in school history, including an 11-3 record and a Southland Conference championship.
He also had the best statistical year of his career, throwing for 3,744 yards, 35 touchdowns, and nine interceptions this season.
With the Aggies, Calzada took over for initial 2021 starter Haynes King following a season-ending leg injury suffered against Colorado in Week 2. In 12 games, he completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Calzada is likely best remembered in College Station for his epic performance against then-No. 1 Alabama in 2021. Completing 21-of-31 passes, Calzada threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 41-38 upset win at Kyle Field.
Following an 8-4 season, Calzada announced that he would be transferring from Texas A&M to Auburn. Before spring camp, the Georgia native was limited throughout practice to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he coincidentally sustained during Texas A&M’s 20-3 win against Auburn at home in 2021.
He never saw the field for the Tigers before entering the portal and heading to Incarnate Word.
