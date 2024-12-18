Green Bay Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper Earns 2nd NFC Defensive Player of the Week Nod
Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper has been turning heads at Lambeau Field and beyond in the 2024 season, with 59 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and now an interception.
And this is only his first season in the pros.
Wednesday afternoon, the Aggie linebacker added to his individual accolades for his rookie year, being gifted his second NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award after his masterful performance against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
In his first game back after a hamstring injury forced him to miss three games, Cooper wasted no time picking up where he left off, tackling five Seahawks, two for loss, sacking Geno Smith, and picking off Sam Howell late in the fourth quarter for his first career interception as the Packers enjoyed an easy win in Seattle, 30-13.
Cooper was also named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 8, where scored nine total tackles, with one for loss, and one sack as the Packers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-27 after a game-winning field goal by Brandon McManus as the clock expired.
The Packers currently sit at 10-4, which is surprisingly third in the NFC North as they endure a division battle with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, who both sit at 12-2 after losing to the Buffalo Bills and beating the Chicago Bears this past Sunday, respectively.
However, if Jordan Love continues his leadership of the Green Bay offense and Edgerrin Cooper and the Packer defense continue performing at the level they were at Sunday night in Seattle, clinching a playoff spot should be no problem.
