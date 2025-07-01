Former Texas A&M Safety Transfers to Auburn Tigers
A former Texas A&M Aggies safety has found his new home after spending two seasons in College Station.
Per reports from On3, Texas A&M safety transfer Jacoby Mathews has committed to the Auburn Tigers after not playing for a team this past season. Mathews originally entered the portal in April 2024 after the firing of Jimbo Fisher and the arrival of new head coach Mike Elko.
Now, he will get a chance to compete again in the SEC and face his former team.
Things Didn't Quite Work Out at Texas A&M
Mathews did not live up to the expectation he had upon arriving to College Station but he still made a solid impact during his time with the Aggies.
A product of Ponchatoula, LA., Mathews originally committed to Texas A&M as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He had offers from programs like LSU, Texas, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Clemson, Alabama, Florida State and more but ultimately chose Fisher and the Aggies.
Mathews was the No. 8 safety in the class and the No. 4 overall player in the state of Louisiana, per 247Sports' rankings. However, he never quite reached star-level status. In 21 career games at Texas A&M, Mathews had 66 total tackles (46 solo), half a sack, eight pass breakups and one interception.
A fresh start with a hungry Auburn team could potentially do wonders in unlocking Mathews' full potential. Some are viewing the Tigers as a surprise team in the SEC this season, including ESPN analyst and former college quarterback Greg McElroy.
"I look at Auburn. You're going to think I'm crazy, but I think Auburn can win the SEC this year," McElroy said. "I think that is absolutely possible. Now, is it going to allow the stars to align? Sure. But I can tell you this, I think Auburn's chances of winning the SEC in the preseason are better today than they were in 2013."
As a result, Mathews could have a chance to perform under a larger spotlight if the Tigers are able to make some noise.
Mathews won't have to wait long to face his former team. Texas A&M will host Auburn in what will be the SEC opener for the Aggies at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27. The kickoff time is still TBD.
Auburn will begin conference play a week prior on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners.