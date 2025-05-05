Numbers intriguing for roster bid by undrafted Bears receiver
It's always possible for players to slip through the cracks of the recruiting process and to some extent this is what the Bears hope happened with fifth-round cornerback Zah Frazier.
It can also happen with players who never got drafted. One of the more interesting offensive players the Bears will have practicing Friday-Sunday at rookie camp is undrafted free agent wide receiver Jahdae Walker from Texas A&M, a player who may have gone through a full college career and had limited statistics. It's easy to see why scouts considered him a potential diamond in the rough who could be worth a look at training camp if not longer.
Walker didn't have the big career numbers because he started out in Division II at Grand Valley State and then when he did transfer to Division I Texas A&M his skills got lost in a program that fired a head coach and had real quarterback/passing game issues. Yet, his measurables and performance at a pro day stand out like a billboard along the interstate advertising a gas station when your tank is nearly empty.
There was enough production from Walker for the Aggies as their third-leading receiver in terms of catches both in 2023 and 2024 to see promise, but then he turned in some numbers at the school's pro day to show maybe someone should take him more seriously in the draft.
Walker was clocked at 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash, according to the school. He had two other numbers even more impressive. His 10-yard split was said to be 1.48 seconds and his three-cone drill time was 6.7. If he had run a 1.48 split at the combine, it would have been No. 1. If he ran a 6.7 in the three-cone he'd have been No. 2. It caught scouts by surprise, leading to a relative athletic score like Day 2 receivers might have in the draft of 9.47.
"They were just telling me 'You did a great job, you surprised a lot of people, keep going,' and 'We're going to talk to you soon,' " Walker told reporters about the scouts at pro day, according to Texas A&M Aggies on SI's Zach Dimmitt.
All of this from a receiver who is 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. This type of speed/athleticism is entirely uncommon with taller receivers.
Walker came to A&M under Jimbo Fisher from Division II Grand Valley State, where he caught 30 passes for 623 yards and four touchdowns (20.77 yards a reception) in 2022 after making just two catches for 28 yards in his first year there. Fisher got fired during the season and was replaced by Elijah Robinson to finish the year, then by Mike Elko in 2024.
Texas A&M's passing game took a nosedive under Elko and finished 88th in the country after they were 30th in the previous year.
Walker had a few minor injuries his last year, including a hand injury to start his final season and then an ankle injury late.
He finished with 64 catches and 935 yards with four TDs in two A&M seasons but seemed to put up outstanding games and then disappear for a while. He had a five-catch, 110-yard game, then a few more 100-yard games later in the year. Throughout, his speed was apparent with a high yards per catch.
Maybe with a more stable coaching situation or better quarterback play throughout the two years at A&M, everyone knows who Walker is.
This weekend's rookie camp and the offseason work will let the Bears know if there is something more here than meets the eye.
