Four-Star Linebacker Chooses SEC Program Over Texas A&M
As Texas A&M continues to build its phenomenal 2026 recruiting class, the Aggies may be shocked to find they may not land every recruit they want. They may be, quite literally, “suffering from success."
The Aggies have recently landed four-star linebackers DaQuives Beck, Storm Miller and Tank King to fill out their class of 2026 linebacker room. They also secured a commitment from five-star athlete Tristian Givens, who could play anywhere in the box for the Fightin’ Farmers. With a class like this, it will surely be a fight for playing time once the recruits arrive in Aggieland.
With Texas A&M’s class of 2026 linebacker room beginning to crowd, four-star Malik Morris commitmented to the Florida Gators, On3’s Hayes Fawcett announced via X Monday afternoon. Morris picked Florida over Texas A&M and Miami.
What Did The Aggies Miss Out On?
Standing at 6-1, 250 pounds, Morris is an imposing figure amongst his high school peers. As a junior, he was named The Ledger All-County Defensive Player of the Year for his 95 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles. The Lakeland, Florida native helped lead his local high school to the Florida 5A state championship game.
247Sports Composite lists Morris as the No. 12 linebacker in the class and the No. 27 player in the state of Florida.
“Pit bull of a linebacker that sees the game better than most his age as he breaches gaps and gets ball carries on the ground,” 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Irvins wrote. “Overall, should be viewed as a physical, two-down inside linebacker that can rack up the tackles for a Power Four program.”
On top of standing out on the defensive side of the ball, Morris had success on offense, where he recorded five rushing touchdowns on the season. He also stands out in track and field, where he claimed a county title and placed third in a regional meet in the shot put. He holds a personal best of just over 54 feet.
The Aggies have a shot at landing five-stars Tank Jones and Lamar Brown, which would further bolster their 2026 defensive classs. Texas A&M and coach Mike Elko currently hold the No. 3 class in the nation in 247Sports’ team rankings. A commitment from either one of them will likely cause the Aggies to move up, but getting both would likely make them the clear-cut No. 1 team. Brown is set to announce his commitment on July 10, while Jones has yet to announce a decision date.