Halftime: Aggies Knotted at 20 with South Carolina After Slow Start

Too many defensive penalties and a slow start offensively allowed the South Carolina Gamecocks to take an early lead, but after 30 minutes, the Texas A&M Aggies are tied at 20 with their hosts.

Matt Guzman

Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) eludes a sack by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams (0) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium.
For the Texas A&M Aggies, the first quarter was nothing short of a nightmare.

After securing a perfect record in the SEC by knocking off the LSU Tigers at home, the scenario was lined up: Win on the road and take some time off.

Beating the Gamecocks would keep Texas A&M locked at the top of the conference heading into a bye week. After that, it would be rewarded with what it hopes will be a give-me game against New Mexico State. On the other hand, a loss would put it at two losses and significantly tank any chances at a College Football Playoff berth sans a conference title.

Down 14-0 early after South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers ran for the first score of the game and threw for the second, the Aggies needed a boost on offense to get back in the game.

Luckily, Marcel Reed began to figure it out, leading the Aggies to two touchdowns and a pair of field goals as both teams are tied at 20 points a piece. At the half, he's 8-for-12 with 103 yards and a touchdown.

Amari Daniels, filling in as the primary running back for an injured Le'Veon Moss, who left the game in the first quarter, got the momentum going with a 56-yard rush to crack the end zone for the first time of the half. After that, it was a methodical drive that resulted in the second score.

South Carolina marched down the field hoping to tie the game at the end of the quarter, and after a string of defensive penalties, it did. Alex Herrera connected from 44 yards to give the Gamecocks the half-tying score.

With the third quarter ahead, Texas A&M will look to continue to build on the offensive success it found to close the half — adding receiver Jahdae Walker, who was suspended for the first half after a targeting call last week, should help — and clean things up defensively.

The Aggies might have climbed out of their hole, but they're far from done working.

