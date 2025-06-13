All Aggies

Johnny Manziel Earns Elite Spot Amongst College Football Royalty

See how the former Heisman Trophy recipient matched up against the rest of the best the NCAA has had to offer since the start of the 21st century.

Aaron Raley

Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Former Texas A&M Aggies player Johnny Manziel watches from the sideline during the first half of the game between the Aggies and the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
If you were to ask any Texas A&M football fan who the most dynamic Aggie footballer of the 21st century, or really of all time, is in their opinion, there is likely one name that sticks out more over the rest, and that would be quarterback Johnny Manziel.

You might get a few that go with Von Miller, or Myles Garrett, or even Manziel's favorite target in Mike Evans, but you can bet on the majority of your survey going with Johnny Football as the top guy.

And can you really blame them?

Johnny Manziel (2) rolls to the outside against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field.
Nov 30, 2013; Columbia, MO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) rolls to the outside against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field. Missouri defeated Texas A&M 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-Imagn Images / Peter G. Aiken-Imagn Images

Manziel dropped jaws of Aggie fans and college football fans alike during his pair of seasons under center in College Station, and despite some controversy off the field, his overall talents on the field simply could not be ignored.

But how does "Money Manziel" match up to the rest of college football's best since the year 2000?

According to CBS Sports' list of Top 25 most dynamic college football players in the past 25 years, produced by writer Brad Crawford, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner was ranked the third on the list, behind fellow Heisman winners in Auburn quarterback Cam Newton and the list's topper, USC running back Reggie Bush.

Manziel ranked above many Heisman winners in recent times, including Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and the reigning Heisman winner in Colorado's Travis Hunter.

The Tyler, TX native was also ranked above Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young, which is sure to spark more debate in the ever-growing feud between the two notable schools in the Lone Star State.

Here is the Top 10 from the CBS Sports list:

1) Reggie Bush, USC, running back

2) Cam Newton, Auburn, quarterback

3) Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, quarterback

4) Lamar Jackson, Louisville, quarterback

5) Vince Young, Texas, quarterback

6) Travis Hunter, Colorado, wide receiver/cornerback

7) Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma, running back

8) Darren McFadden, Arkansas, running back

9) DeVonta Smith, Alabama, wide receiver

10) Tavon Austin, West Virginia, wide receiver

