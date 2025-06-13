Johnny Manziel Earns Elite Spot Amongst College Football Royalty
If you were to ask any Texas A&M football fan who the most dynamic Aggie footballer of the 21st century, or really of all time, is in their opinion, there is likely one name that sticks out more over the rest, and that would be quarterback Johnny Manziel.
You might get a few that go with Von Miller, or Myles Garrett, or even Manziel's favorite target in Mike Evans, but you can bet on the majority of your survey going with Johnny Football as the top guy.
And can you really blame them?
Manziel dropped jaws of Aggie fans and college football fans alike during his pair of seasons under center in College Station, and despite some controversy off the field, his overall talents on the field simply could not be ignored.
But how does "Money Manziel" match up to the rest of college football's best since the year 2000?
According to CBS Sports' list of Top 25 most dynamic college football players in the past 25 years, produced by writer Brad Crawford, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner was ranked the third on the list, behind fellow Heisman winners in Auburn quarterback Cam Newton and the list's topper, USC running back Reggie Bush.
Manziel ranked above many Heisman winners in recent times, including Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and the reigning Heisman winner in Colorado's Travis Hunter.
The Tyler, TX native was also ranked above Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young, which is sure to spark more debate in the ever-growing feud between the two notable schools in the Lone Star State.
Here is the Top 10 from the CBS Sports list:
1) Reggie Bush, USC, running back
2) Cam Newton, Auburn, quarterback
3) Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, quarterback
4) Lamar Jackson, Louisville, quarterback
5) Vince Young, Texas, quarterback
6) Travis Hunter, Colorado, wide receiver/cornerback
7) Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma, running back
8) Darren McFadden, Arkansas, running back
9) DeVonta Smith, Alabama, wide receiver
10) Tavon Austin, West Virginia, wide receiver