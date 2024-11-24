Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Winner Will Play Georgia in SEC Championship
The Texas A&M Aggies still control their own destiny to the SEC Championship -- and potentially the College Football Playoff -- despite a heartbreaking loss to the Auburn Tigers Saturday night.
After Texas A&M dropped a 43-41 four-overtime loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the SEC officially announced that the Georgia Bulldogs have clinched a spot in the SEC Championship. Per multiple reports from Action Network's Brett McMurphy and Yahoo's Ross Dellenger, the winner of Texas A&M vs. Texas next Saturday will face Georgia in Atlanta.
This should send a significant jolt of energy into the Aggies despite falling to Auburn due to a dropped two-point conversion by running back Amari Daniels. At the time of Daniels' dropped, it appeared that the Aggies' chances of making it to the SEC title were out of their hands and nearly gone, but the news that they still control their own destiny should add a ton of rejuvenation headed into the Texas game.
Texas A&M's chances of an at-large CFP berth took a major hit but that won't matter if the Aggies can stun the country and take down Texas and Georgia in back-to-back weeks.
After beating the Kentucky Wildcats 31-14 in Austin on Saturday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian shared a brief preview of the matchup vs. Texas A&M.
“The game is the game as far as, what are we trying to accomplish to win that game to get to the SEC Championship Game?” Sarkisian said. “But, I’m not naive to know the rivalry is the rivalry, and what this game means to the entire state of Texas, and households being divided Thanksgiving weekend.”
Texas and Texas A&M will kick off from Kyle Field next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
