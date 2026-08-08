Mark Nabou Jr. Leaning on Chemistry, Coaching and Confidence Entering Fall Camp

Only one man standing in the Texas A&M offensive line room is left who was a starter from last year’s team. It’s Mark Nabou Jr.

Earlier this week, he spoke to the media at a press conference about several different topics, and what he said about his teammates and coaches was very complimentary of what he and his staff are all about.

Going into fall camp, where Nabou knows the offensive line is going to be the driving force for this Texas A&M offense to take the next step, he feels very strong about where this program is at right now and mentioned how all of his team are threats to anyone that crosses their path.

“I feel this team’s very strong,” Nabou said. “We got a very good wideout room. Strong running back room. A great quarterback and strong O-line room. I think everything with that offense is going to be a threat. I think the defense is going to be a threat. The secondary is a threat. I feel this whole team is a threat. Give us some time, and we’re going to show.”

Surrounding Crew

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) rushes the line past Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) and offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Aggies who has had a tremendous impact on how Nabou has gotten to where he is today is Adam Cushing, the offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Without his help and guidance, there’s no telling what his game would look like, but he said it has been beneficial to have Cushing around.

“He’s helpful with advancing my game,” Nabou said. “I'm still learning, and with him on my side, him teaching me all the coverages and all the defenses I got to see – I think me and him are gonna get real close.”

Another thing he is still learning more about is his teammates, and to build the chemistry up, there have been off-the-field activities that have taken place, like fishing trips.

“Me, bunch of our O-line, bunch of our tight ends – we go fishing,” Nabou said. “We do a lot of non-football activities to try to get closer and to try to build that chemistry.”

With those moments that he’ll never forget with his teammates, he has had to focus on his own game, though, and ways to grow as a player. Nabou noted how he has gotten right and grown in his game as a few of the coaches really contributed to that next step.

“Getting mentally right and physically right,” Nabou said. “I was with Coach Moff a lot and Coach Blake and making sure I’m mentally strong to take on this job to get the person to the left and to my right and try to take it all the way.”

After having to sit out nearly the entire 2024 season with a season-ending knee injury, this past year treated him much better with his body staying fresh, and he feels there are no concerns.

“I got no worries,” Nabou said. “My body feels fresh. My knee feels way better. My body feels better. My mind space feels clear. I think that’s really the big difference.”

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