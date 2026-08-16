Micah Riley Ready To Embrace New Chapter In Aggieland

Seeing tight end production in this year’s offense is going to be vital, whether it comes by blocking or reeling in multiple receptions.

A large share of Texas A&M’s offense will come from the success of the tight ends, and one of those men who knows he has plenty of responsibility going into the 2026-27 campaign is Micah Riley, a captain of this year’s group.

There are no returning players from last year’s room with numerous tight ends joining head coach Mike Elko’s team. Riley was a part of last year’s group but was unable to participate due to his season-ending shoulder injury. Now that he is fully healthy and a full participant, he is excited to suit up for fall camp and show why he can help this team win.

“I'm excited,” Riley said. “I'm healthy for the first time in a while. I had shoulder surgery this offseason, so I've been working on that all offseason with Dalton, Des and Tommy. We're all healthy and ready to go, and we're very excited for camp.”

Putting In Work

The Omaha, Nebraska native hasn’t played since 2024, when he played for Auburn for two years. When he was there, he recorded a total of three receptions for 43 yards with two touchdowns.

He brings depth to a tight end room that is searching for answers after losing Nate Boerkircher, Theo Melin-Ohrstrom and Amari Niblack. Now, he has a new group he is working with, and he believes this new unit has meshed really well together.

“I think we've meshed really well,” Riley mentioned. “We spend as much time together as you can imagine. We've had extra meetings and done a lot throughout the offseason to build chemistry and make sure everyone is comfortable with each other and the scheme. We spent the entire offseason together, especially making an effort to bring the transfer guys in. We're an older group, but we also have a lot of young players, and it's our job to bring them along, teach them, and make sure they understand what they're learning and why they're learning it. I think we've done a good job of that.”

Between him, Houston Thomas and Richie Anderson Ⅲ along with the others listed on the roster in the room, there are plenty of goals that this crew wants to accomplish with a ton of attention surrounding what the production will look like with a new offensive coordinator in Holmon Wiggins and tight ends coach Derek Shay.

“Our coach talks about it a lot,” Riley said. “We've got something to prove. There's not a lot of attention around our room, and we kind of like it that way. We've got talented receivers, a talented offensive line and a talented quarterback, and all those pieces will open things up for us. So just being versatile, being ready, being prepared, and being quarterback-friendly. Whenever Marcel needs me, I'll be open. I'll be ready. That's just kind of the standard of our room.”

Going into a year working with the coaches, he didn’t reveal much about what would be different in this new-look offense, but he did share how there wouldn’t be too many differences with Wiggins deserving the position he now holds.

“I can't give you too much, but I think things will be similar,” Riley said. “We try to keep everything as common and consistent as possible. I think things will be great. He's proven that he's great at his job, and getting this opportunity to show what he can do as an offensive coordinator is great for his path and his career. We're super excited. There wasn't anybody else we wanted.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.