Mike Elko Gives a Major Injury Update for Texas A&M vs. Utah State
A golden opportunity almost turned sour for Texas A&M football when the defense got off to a less-than-ideal start in its eventual 42-24 rout of UTSA. The rush defense was taking a beating as running back Robert Henry Jr. was able to rack up 177 yards on the ground, nearly spelling certain doom for the Aggies.
However, after conceding a 75-yard rushing touchdown to begin the third quarter, the Maroon and White got their act together and worked in conjunction with the offense to give A&M a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter.
Though the Aggies came out with a win, something was missing for a time in the fight against the Roadrunners, and that was veteran discipline.
Fortunately for the Aggies, they should get that back this coming Saturday, with head coach Mike Elko announcing the return of safety Dalton Brooks vs. Utah State.
Back in Action
Having seen the field in all of his first two seasons, Brooks brings physicality and veteran leadership to an already experienced group. The young man from Shiner, Texas is no stranger to productivity in the secondary, having finished last season second on the team with 59 tackles and top-five on the team with 5.5 tackles for loss.
Additionally, Brooks led the way in tackles against arch rival Texas with 10 tackles as well as seven tackles, including two tackles for loss against Arkansas. His six-foot, 195-pound, speedy frame allows him to stand toe to toe with Southeastern Conference competition and make a difference in coverage.
It wasn't until game time this past Saturday that fans learned that Brooks would not play, as he was part of a handful of Aggies not dressed out for the competition against UTSA. Many players, including the likes of star running back Le'Veon Moss, are just now coming back from injury and against lesser competition, it's best to ease folks back into the game.
With Brooks's return to the Aggie secondary, fans are likely to see a shift in the level of aggressiveness to get ball carriers down, and will be happy to see the pass defense remain as sharp as it was against the Roadrunners, for the most part.
Brooks will have the ability to ease back into his starting role and get necessary reps to polish his game for a tremendously pivotal road match up with Notre Dame, where he and the Aggies alike will have to be playing their sharpest game until the clock reads three zeros.