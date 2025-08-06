Mike Elko Praises Texas A&M RB for Injury Comeback
Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens was set to become the next big thing in Mike Elko's offense, a bonafide RB1 on the depth chart that could lead the Aggie rushing game to championship-level production.
Unfortunately for the sophomore out of El Campo, a foot injury suffered in preseason camp derailed those plans shortly before the 2024 season began, and Owens didn't see the field until later in November.
Thankfully, for Owens and for Coach Elko, the team also had running backs Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels in their repertoire, and the midseason switch at quarterback from Conner Weigman to Marcel Reed only enhanced the running game even more.
Coach Elko Praised Owens' Toughness and Competitiveness
Owens did appear on the field in the 2024 season, debuting with three carries and a 10-yard effort in the season finale against the Texas Longhorns, and later a better showing in the team's bowl game loss to the USC Trojans that saw Owens register 13 carries and 56 yards.
His grit and determination were clearly on show in those two games, and his efforts did not go unnoticed by the Aggie head coach, who took time during a press conference on Tuesday to commend the halfback on his endurance.
"It's the hardest thing for a kid who has high hopes and expectations for what a season is going to be like to have that season taken away from him," Elko said. "For him to come back the way he did, knowing how skilled and talented he is when he's 100 percent and knowing that he was nowhere near that in the bowl game, that's a real credit to who he is as a kid, how he was raised and how competitive he is."
Owens himself was heartbroken after his injury, but was well aware that sometimes, that's just how the game goes.
"It really hurt, because I felt like I was having a good fall camp," Owens said. "I was going to have a big sophomore year. It hurt, but things happened in football. I just had to get through it and get to work immediately so I could get back as fast as I could."
Owens' freshman year is especially promising to his potential, carrying the ball 101 times for 385 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Now at full health, the trio of Owens, Moss, and Amari Daniels will look to get the Aggies into the College Football Playoff picture, and maybe even the national championship as well.