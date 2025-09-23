Mike Elko Weighs in on Texas A&M University President Search
Texas A&M is in yet another presidential search, looking to appoint its fifth president since 2020.
The Texas A&M University System has been at the heart of a controversy involving a student, professor and retired general and university president Mark Welsh III. A student recorded a video of a now-fired professor discussing gender identity in a summer class and spread the video online. In the fallout, Welsh resigned after many state officials called for his job.
In Monday’s press conference ahead of the football team’s home game against the Auburn Tigers, head coach Mike Elko weighed in on the coaching search.
The President and Texas A&M Athletics
Elko gave his thoughts on what an ideal candidate for arguably the most important role at the university would look like.
"I just think you're always looking for alignment,” Elko said. “I think you're looking for a guy who understands what football is at this university and will do the things necessary to support that. I've got a lot of confidence in the people making that decision that they'll go out and they'll find the right person to do that."
The ordeal already has a chance to impact the athletic program thanks to some fine print in athletic director Trev Alberts’ contract.
There is a clause stating that his buyout would be reduced by 50 percent if Welsh resigned before Alberts’ contract expires in 2029. If Alberts were to have left before Welsh’s departure, he would owe the university four million dollars. If he leaves tomorrow, now that Welsh is out, he owes two million dollars.
When Texas A&M hired Alberts following the departure of Ross Bjork, he said Welsh was one of the biggest draws to the program.
“I am sorry to hear about the resignation of General Welsh,” Alberts said in a statement released following the Welsh news. “I am grateful for the opportunity that he gave me to become a part of the Aggie family. I appreciated his support of our student-athletes and coaches. We wish Mark and his wife, Betty, the very best.”
Since November 2023, Texas A&M has had to hire a new university system chancellor, athletics director, football coach, men’s basketball coach, baseball coach and now two presidents.
Finding a president who upholds the standard of athletic excellence that Welsh supported will be paramount to maintaining the current status of Texas A&M Athletics as one of the premier programs in the country.
Elko and the Aggies are set to host the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon in Texas A&M’s first SEC game of the season.