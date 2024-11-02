No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks: Live Game Updates
The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies travel to Columbia for their third SEC road trip of the 2024 campaign to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in A&M's first game as the sole undefeated team against SEC competition this season.
The Aggies got off of to a slow start last week against the LSU Tigers, trailing 17-7 at halftime before Mike Elko benched Conner Weigman to put in Marcel Reed, and the rest was history.
Reed took off for a hat trick of rushing touchdowns, and Le'Veon Moss piled on two more as the Aggies rode a 31-point second half on their way to defeating the Tigers, 38-23 for their seventh consecutive win of the season.
Many are eager to see if Mike Elko will still give the start to Weigman for tonight, or if he'll make the full transition to Reed. Worst case scenario, Weigman plays a half and Reed plays a half, similar to last week.
Texas A&M's may have a record of 9-1 against the Gamecocks since joining the SEC, but this team has begun to pick up steam as of late, from nearly upsetting the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa three weeks ago to going to Norman and blowing the Oklahoma Sooners out of the water last week, head coach Shane Beamer seems to have gotten his team in line as of late, and it couldn't have been at a better time.
Will the Aggies remain undefeated against SEC opposition after 60 minutes in Columbia? Or is this truly the "trap game" that many believe will haunt Texas A&M?
Kickoff for the game is at 6:30, and we will be right here with your live updates as the action goes down in real time from Williams-Brice Stadium.
