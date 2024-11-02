Heisman Winner Says Texas A&M Aggies Facing 'Trap Game' vs. South Carolina
The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies are one of the hottest teams in college football headed into Saturday's road meeting with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Is now the time for A&M's seven-game winning streak to come to an end? Heisman Trophy winner and former USC Trojans star quarterback-turned analyst Matt Leinart thinks the possibility for an upset is certainly on the table.
"This has trap game written all over it for me,” Leinart said, per On3. “If you look at South Carolina, two of their three losses, they lost to Alabama and LSU by a combined five points. This is a competitive, tough football team at night in South Carolina.”
South Carolina has had some highs and lows this season, but when they're at their best, the Gamecocks can contend with the SEC's elite. As Leinart pointed out, the Gamecocks nearly upset Alabama on the road in a 27-25 loss on Oct. 12 after going neck-and-neck with LSU at home in a crushing 36-33 defeat on Sept. 14.
However, South Carolina has also had some forgettable performances. The Gamecocks were nearly upset at home by Old Dominion in a 23-19 season-opening win before getting blown out 27-3 by then-No. 12 Ole Miss a few weeks later.
The Gamecocks aren't in realistic contention for the SEC title. So with nothing to lose, expect South Carolina to lay it all on the line in an attempt to put a major dent in Texas A&M's conference championship hopes.
The Aggies and Gamecocks will kick off from Williams-Brice Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT.
