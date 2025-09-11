Notre Dame WR Sends Fighting Words to Texas A&M Secondary
The Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to meet on the gridiron for the seventh time ever this upcoming Saturday in South Bend at Notre Dame Stadium.
The Irish got the best of the Aggies at Kyle Field last year, putting together a 198-yard rushing performance to down the Maroon and White 23-13 after a 21-yard touchdown run by running back Jeremiyah Love.
However, the passing attack was working quite well for the Irish, too. Even though Riley Leonard never threw a passing touchdown in last year's game, he still completed 18 of 30 passes, which included some big pass plays to his receivers, amounting to 158 passing yards.
Jaden Greathouse Says A&M Secondary Isn't "Anything Notre Dame Can't Handle"
During his pregame press conference Wednesday afternoon, Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, who had three catches for 26 yards against the Maroon and White in that season opener last year, gave the secondary their credit, but would then follow it with a comment showcasing his trust in the Irish receivers.
"Yeah, they returned a lot of their guys from last year, a lot of guys that we played last year we're going to be playing again," Greathouse said. “They got a lot of good athletes in their secondary. They like to get handsy a lot, that type of deal. But it shouldn't be anything that we can't handle."
With Greathouse being an Austin native, the disdain for A&M likely runs deep, but as said before, the wideout only recorded three catches for 26 yards in last year's season opener but still showed his receiving prowess with 42 catches for 592 yards and four touchdowns, leading the team in the latter two categories.
In this year's season opener against the Miami Hurricanes, Greathouse was targeted three times, but failed to record a reception.
While Greathouse is a part of an electric Fighting Irish receiving corps, the Texas A&M secondary should not be underestimated by the team in any way, as the team's chemistry and skills have grown dramatically over the last year, with players such as Will Lee III and Marcus Ratcliffe making names for themselves in College Station as transfers at the cornerback position. Ratcliffe led the Aggies with three interceptions, and Lee added two of his own.
The Aggies have averaged 145 yards passing through two games thus far, but Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr threw for 221 in the Irish's season-opening loss, which should set the Maroon and White secondary up for quite the chess match.
Whether Notre Dame will truly be able to handle it or not, well, that's why the games are played.